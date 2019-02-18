Protesters rally in Newark against Trump’s border wall

NEWARK, N.J. — This President’s Day, there were protests across the country, including outside a federal building on Broad Street in Newark.

President Donald Trump says there is a crisis at the southern border. He declared a national emergency on Friday to tap into over $6 billion in federal funds to construct a border wall.

“This border wall is a monument to white supremacy and hate!” exclaimed one protestor.

“It’s ridiculous! This is not a national emergency,” said Kevin Brown, vice president of 32BJ. The union says many of their members are immigrants. “We’re going to fight to make sure he cannot do this.”

Congress does have the power to override the president’s emergency declaration. Both the house and the senate would have to pass resolutions.

States such as California, the American Civil Liberties Union and other groups have mounted lawsuits against the president. Voters are calling on New Jersey’s Congressional delegation to block the President.

“We’re talking about an invasion of our country with drugs, with human traffickers,” Trump stated on Friday.

“There is no emergency at the border,” said another protestor, Lisa Frazee. “There are other emergencies we are worried about. We’re worried about climate change, we are worried about gun violence. I don’t believe that people can be illegal.”

Customs and Border Protection apprehended almost 400,000 people at the United States-Mexico border during the 2018 fiscal year, according to federal data. Many of those people were claiming asylum.