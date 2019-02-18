Police seek man who raped woman in Queens after pushing her against vehicle

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WOODSIDE, Queens — Police are looking for a man who allegedly raped a woman outside Friday night in Queens.

On Friday at approximately 10:40 p.m., the unidentified man followed the 20-year-old victim to the area of 54th Street and Skillman Avenue in the Woodside neighborhood of Queens, according to police.

Authorities report the suspect started a conversation with the victim and then pushed her against a vehicle and raped he.

The woman was transported to an area hospital where she was treated and released.

Police have released the above footage of a man they are seeking in connection with the incident.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).