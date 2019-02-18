Midday with Muller: Services for fallen NYPD officer Brian Simonsen begin Monday

Posted 1:00 PM, February 18, 2019, by , Updated at 01:05PM, February 18, 2019

Services for slain NYPD Det. Brian Simonsen begin today on Long Island. Simonsen was killed last Tuesday after being hit by crossfire as he and six other officers fired 42 shots at robbery suspect Christopher Ransom, who police say charged at them from inside a T-Mobile store pointing a fake handgun. John Muller is LIVE with that and 10 other stories you need to know about. John Muller has that, and today’s other top 10 stories now, on Midday with Muller. Watch in the video above.

