Man arrested for fatal stabbing of Bronx teen: police

FORDHAM MANOR, the Bronx — A 20-year-old man has been arrested and charged for the fatal stabbing of a teen boy in the Bronx, police said.

Jason Ramirez, of the Bronx, was arrested Friday and charged with murder.

The victim, 17-year-old victim Pernell Pompey of the Bronx, was found near East 193rd Street and Decatur Avenue around 7:20 p.m. on Wednesday, officials said. He’d been stabbed multiple times.

According to authorities, Pompey went into a nearby bodega after the attack. Emergency medical services rushed the teen to St. Barnabas Hospital, but he did not make it.

Authorities said last week that they were looking for two to three suspects involved in the attack. It was not immediately known if they are still searching for anyone else.