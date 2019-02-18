Inside Toy Fair New York: The hottest toys, games and trends

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

What's going to be the must-have toy for kids this summer and next holiday season?

It's all getting decided this week at Toy Fair New York 2019 at the Javits Center, where thousands of toy manufacturers are showing off their latest and greatest gadgets and games.

While the convention isn't open to the public, PIX11's Betty Nguyen got an inside-look at some of this year's hottest toy trends from Laurie Schacht, CEO of The Toy Insider.

Watch above and check out more info about the toys and games below.

Squeezamals Micro (Beverly Hills Teddy Bear Co.)

Squeezamals now have mini versions of the super soft, squishy animals stuffed with slow-rise foam.

The tiny animals come in a 3-pack with two animals showing and one that’s a surprise.

Age: 3+

MSRP: $9.99

Available: Target

HairDUDEables BFF 2-Pack (Just Play)

Introducing an all NEW #DUDESQUAD, the HairDUDEables: The boy #BFFS with the “Big Hair Don’t Care” attitudes!

Each package is a 2-pack surprise which includes an exclusive #Hairdorables doll, featuring new themes, new colors, and a NEW HairDUDEable!

With 6 Dudes to collect, you can choose your favorite #Hairdorable and pull, peel, and reveal a surprise HairDUDEable!

With 15 surprises inside, each HairDUDEable comes with new and hip personalities and accessories!

Each HairDUDEables comes with their #Hairdorable BFF.

Age: 6+

MSRP: $24.99

Available: Fall 2019

Slimi Café (ORB)

ORB Slimi Café is a recipe for fun! Combine specially formulated ORB Soft’n Slo Squishies with ORB Slimi Cafe™ toppings to make slimi, squishy masterpieces!

Mix and match your squishies and decorate them with ORB Slimi Cafe toppings: Jameez, Fluffiwhipz, Swirleez and Drizzlerz!

When you’re done, squeeze your unique masterpiece and then watch your toppings magically come apart for endless creations!

Age: 8+

MSRP: $6.99-$9.99

Available: AC Moore, Claire’s, JoAnns, Indigo, Target, Walmart, Party City

smART Pixelator (Flycatcher)

The smART Pixelator empowers kids to design and build 2D and 3D projects using Bluetooth connectivity, easy-to-follow lights, and a variety of creativity tools.

Right out of the box, kids have a choice of using smART Pixel Beads, Pegs or Sequins to create 50 step-by-step designs.

A smART Pixelator App and any mobile device also let them engineer their own projects, encouraging customization and experimentation.

Additional smART Pixels and project are available to keep the fun flowing.

Age: 7+

MSRP: $59.99

Available: Fall 2019

Orangutwang (Playmonster)

A fun, suspenseful game, Orangutwang willl have kids jumping and laughing for more!

Just visually, Orangutwang is a super cool game with its two tall palm trees connected by a string, the colorful and quirky toucan lever, the bright playing pieces shaped like fruit or critters, and the giant, amused orangutan that hangs from the string!

To play the game, simply roll the die to find out which play piece you get to hang on the orangutan (banana, pineapple, gecko, fruit bat or coconut).

Be careful how you hang it…at some point it will be too much for the orangutan and he’ll leap and swing and go twaaaannng!

The player who makes the orangutan go flying and throw his fruit and friends technically loses the game, but do they really lose?

It’s fun and hilarious to see him go twang, so really all the players are winners!

Age: 4+

MSRP: $19.99 - $24.99

Available: Amazon

What's In The Box (Blip Toys)

The game, based on the viral YouTube sensation, includes a deck of score cards and 4 black blind bags (to hide items found throughout the house so other players can’t see what one another found to place inside).

There is 10 second timer built into the box, so once someone’s hands go inside, they will have 10 second to feel and guess what it is.

Doors can be shut, so if there’s more than 2 players, everyone will have an opportunity to guess what they think is inside and write it down on the scorecard before the “challenger” reveals to everyone what’s inside the box.

Age: 4+

MSRP: $21.99

Available: August 2019

Belly Bashimi (Redwood Ventures)