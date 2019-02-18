Freezing rain, possible wintry mix hits tri-state for a wet Monday morning commute

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Expect a wet Monday morning commute across the City and tri-state area.

With early morning temperatures right at freezing and slightly above freezing, Connecticut and areas north of the City could see a mix of freezing rain and sleet.

Across the City, New Jersey and the coast, expect a light but cold rain Monday morning.

There are no school closings or delays to report in NY or NJ at this time.

A winter weather advisory is still in effect until 10 a.m. Monday for parts of northeast New Jersey, southern Connecticut and southeast New York.

Winter weather advisories are issued when periods of snow, sleet or freezing rain can cause travel difficulties.

Most of the system should move out of the area by late morning, clearing up by lunchtime.

By the afternoon it will be partly sunny with a gusty breeze and high temperatures will jump into the 40s so any sign of the early morning mess will melt away by the afternoon.

Tuesday should be clear across the tri-state area but it will be chilly with daytime highs below normal at 35 to 40.