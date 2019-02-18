Firefighters battle three-alarm fire in Brooklyn apartment building

Posted 5:57 AM, February 18, 2019, by , Updated at 06:47AM, February 18, 2019

CLINTON HILL, Brooklyn — Firefighters fought to put out a three-alarm fire in a Brooklyn apartment building early Monday morning, according to the FDNY.

The fire, which was reported around 4:45 a.m., burned in a mixed-use building at 141 Greene Ave., at the corner of Waverly Avenue.

The three-story building has a dry cleaning business and Chinese restaurant on the ground floor, with apartments on the two floors above, authorities said.

The FDNY reported just before 6:30 a.m. that the fire is under control and there are no injuries to civilians or firefighters.

This story has been corrected to show that the FDNY is now saying this was a three-alarm fire, not a four-alarm fire as originally reported.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.