Federal housing official Lynne Patton begins 2nd week living in NYCHA with move to Manhattan

Carmen Quionones, the tenant association president of the Douglass Houses on the on Upper West side, is preparing for a new roommate this week: Department of Housing and Urban Development Regional Director Lynne Patton.

It will be Patton’s second week staying in New York City Housing Authority complexes. She plans on staying in Quionones' apartment and Quionones will be going to the White House Thursday with Patton too.

“It's a photo op for black history month. I will tell the President 'let’s make a deal. Let’s sit down and make a deal and save the people of public housing,” said Quionones.

On our Live Monica Makes It Happen Facebook show back in June, Patton said she "would love to introduce Carmen to the president.”

Quionones says she wants Patton and President Trump to see how her development is falling apart.

“I am a single mom, hard working, I feel that my home should be home. "It’s not it’s a disaster,” said Jennifer Caban.

Patton will be moving in at Monday night.

On Tuesday, Patton will be touring Douglass houses. Thursday, Patton will be at the White House. Friday, there will be a town hall at the Grace Methodist Church in Harlem.

A NYCHA spokesperson says they sent plumbers and staff to all apartments PIX11 visited on Monday and repairs are being scheduled.

