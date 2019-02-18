Exclusive: Boyfriend suspected in Bronx murders of woman and her son is found dead

HARTSDALE — PIX11 News has learned exclusively the person of interest in the weekend murder of a Bronx mother and her 14-year-old son was found dead late Sunday morning in Hartsdale, hit by a train.

The unemployed suspect had an off/on relationship with Marisol Ortiz, the 51-year-old mom who was stabbed repeatedly and apparently hit in the head with exercise barbells.

Her 14-year-old son, Alanche Delorbe, was found in an adjacent room dead from head trauma, apparently caused by the same barbells.

PIX11 knows the boyfriend’s name, but we’re waiting to get confirmation from police that the man’s next of kin was notified.

Victim Alanche Delorbe was supposed to celebrate his 15th birthday Monday.

His older sister, 22, told our PIX11 source that the mother’s boyfriend was in the family’s Belmont apartment late Saturday night into the early hours of Sunday, when she left the home.

The couple reportedly had a rocky relationship.

Ortiz’ daughter later found her mother and younger brother bludgeoned to death, Sunday afternoon.