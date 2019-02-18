Didi Gregorious throws for first time since surgery at Yankees spring training

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Pitchers and catchers reported to spring training last week, but setup man Dellin Betances was a no show until today... with VERY good reason. Dellin's wife Janisa giving birth to their baby boy, Dellin J.

Dad says he's not a junior. DJ was born on February 13. While his dad puts major league batters away with relative ease, Betances said throwing out his first diaper was a bit tougher, but he's confident it will get easier with experience.

Speaking of experience, Outfielder Giancarlo Stanton says he took a lot from his experience in year one as a Yankee and he's looking to build on it in year two.

"It's not about learning, it's more about playing games that matter, games when you're in it past May 7," Stanton said during a press conference. "That's the biggest difference. Every single game a win or loss is huge for the season so it's different. It's different coming in when you can come in and lose three in a row and it doesn't really matter and lose three in a row and something's got to pop off, so that's the difference."

Stanton hit .266 with 38 home runs and 100 RBI for the Yankees last season. Not the best season stats for the former NL MVP. But Manager Aaron Boone says his best contribution may have been playing through some hamstring issues when many of his teammates were sidelined with injuries mid-season.

"He wasn't coming out you know," Boone said. "I finally gave him a day off and I said you're taking the day off. I think that's one of those things we loved about him last year was his ability to post when he wasn't perfect."

We started with a birthday and we'll end with one. Shortstop Didi Gregorious turning 29 Monday. He celebrated by throwing in front of cameras for the first time since his Tommy John surgery this off season. Gregorious also took some grounders, but did not throw to first. Manager Aaron Boone said Didi is itching to get back out there, but it's too early to say when he'll swing a bat again. Tuesday is the team's first full workout when Aaron Judge is expected to speak.