Details from Tekashi 6ix9ine’s plea deal emerge as he faces felony charges

NEW YORK — Brooklyn rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine is cooperating with federal prosecutors after pleading guilty to nine crimes and saying he joined a violent New York City gang and helped others try to kill a rival gang member… and now, details of his plea deal are emerging.

The plea was entered last month by the 22-year-old rapper, whose legal name is Daniel Hernandez.

According to records obtained by TMZ and Complex, state attorney’s agreed “not to prosecute [6ix9ine] for the crimes set forth in counts one through nine.” Prosecutors also said he would not be charged for crimes he admitted to but had not been formally charged for.

The plea deal also reportedly revealed 6ix9ine may get witness protection because “the defendant’s cooperation is likely to reveal the activities of individuals.”

During the plea, 6ix9ine said he joined the Nine Trey Blood Gang in fall 2017 and helped gang members try to kill a rival last March.

“I did this to maintain or increase my own standing in Nine Trey,” he told Judge Paul A. Engelmayer. He said he also “knew that another member of Nine Trey had a gun and discharged that gun.”

The rapper said he also helped other gang members rob people at gunpoint as part of a pledge by new gang members to commit at least two crimes.

Last June 2, he said, he “paid a person to shoot at a rival member of Nine Trey to scare him.” That shooting, he added, occurred in Manhattan. 6ix9ine said he also was paid for participating in the sale of a kilogram of cocaine in 2017.

“I apologize to the court, to anyone who was hurt, to my family, friends and fans for what I have done and who I have let down,” 6ix9ine said.

With his deal with prosecutors, 6ix9ine can gain leniency at sentencing from an otherwise mandatory minimum 47 years in prison if he admits to all crimes and testifies truthfully. Sentencing was set for Jan. 23, 2020.

Attorney Dawn Florio said 6ix9ine’s safety was a chief concern.

“In the very beginning of the case when we found out that my client’s security was at risk because of threats by his co-defendants, we have done everything to protect himself and his family,” she said, adding that those efforts continue.

6ix9ine is being housed in a federal prison, though the location of the institution is undisclosed.

“He has to be separated from the people who threatened him,” Florio said.

She said he is receiving mail from fans.

“All his fans love him and Danny loves all his fans. He loves hearing from his fans,” she said. “For security reasons, he’s not responding to them at this point.”

Known almost as much for his tattooed, rainbow-haired look as for his music, 6ix9ine was a social media phenomenon before becoming an ascendant name in hip-hop.