Woman, teenage son bludgeoned to death in the Bronx

BELMONT, the Bronx — A woman and her 14-year-old son were found dead in the Bronx on Sunday afternoon, police said.

Marisol Ortiz, 51, was found in one room, police said. She’d been “knifed” and suffered blunt trauma to the head.

Teenage son Alanche Delorbe was found in a different room. He also suffered blunt trauma to the head, officials said.

They were found by a relative in an East 185th Street apartment building near Southern Boulevard around 3:40 p.m. The relative came to the apartment after Ortiz didn’t show up to work.

Police say this may be an incident of domestic violence.

No arrests have been made.

Police have not yet released any additional information.

