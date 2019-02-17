Woman accused of assaulting police officer during dispute in NJ

FRANKLIN, N.J. — A woman was arrested after she allegedly attacked a police officer in New Jersey.

Danielle Kapetanakis, 38, was taken into custody and faces charges of aggravated assault on a police officer and assault.

Police responded to a domestic dispute at the Brick and Brew restaurant along State Highway 23 in Franklin.

As police tried to intervene in the dispute, Kapetanakis became aggressive and engaged in a threatening and violent manner, according to authorities.

She attempted to physically attack the man she was arguing with, and when one of the responding detectives attempted to intervene, Kapetanakis struck him in the eye, police said.

Kapetanakis was eventually detained, cops said. She was also found to have an outstanding warrant from Butler, New Jersey, police said.