Winter weather, travel advisories issued as wintry mix expected to hit tri-state area

NEW YORK — As a wintry mix of precipitation is expected to hit the tri-state area Sunday night into Monday, officials have issued weather and travel advisories.

Light snow may begin and transition into snow, sleet and freezing rain by midnight, according to the National Weather Service. By Monday, the mix will transition into rain, with temperatures around 40 degrees.

The wintry mix is not expected to be very strong, but it could bring a slushy coating to an inch for the coast and city as well as an inch or two inland.

A winter weather advisory is in effect from 9 p.m. Sunday to 10 a.m. Monday for parts of northeast New Jersey, southern Connecticut and southeast New York.

Winter weather advisories are issued when periods of snow, sleet or freezing rain can cause travel difficulties.

The New York City Emergency Management Department also issued a travel advisory for Sunday night into Monday morning.

Those traveling are advised to use caution while driving as roads may be slippery and visibility is limited.

Commuters are also advised to allow for extra travel time.

Meteorologist Craig Allen contributed to this report.