Window of Brooklyn synagogue smashed on Sabbath

BUSHWICK, Brooklyn — A Brooklyn synagogue was vandalized while services were being held.

The Chabad of Bushwick-East Williamsburg posted pictures of the synagogue’s front window smashed.

“Our community was seated around the table, enjoying each other’s company and the peace and joy of the Shabbat, when our front window was shattered and destroyed by the attackers, feet from where my children were playing,” according to the Chabad’s Facebook post.

No injuries were reported.

Despite the incident, the Chabad says their “doors will remain as open as ever, welcoming visitors to join our growing Bushwick family.”

The NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force has been called to investigate, police said.

The city has seen a sharp increase in reported hate crimes. According to the NYPD, it has investigated at least 42 hate crimes through Feb. 4, which is a lot higher than the 19 reported at this point last year.

Chief of Detectives Dermot Shea says most of the incidents have been anti-Semitic in nature.