Rikers correction officer dies days after Cross Bronx Expressway crash

Posted 12:51 PM, February 17, 2019, by , Updated at 12:58PM, February 17, 2019

The BRONX — A Rikers correction officer died from his injuries days after he was critically hurt in a crash on the Cross Bronx Expressway, officials said.

The City’s Correction Officers’ Benevolent Association tweeted about Richard Lue’s passing Saturday evening.

“Today, one of the best of NYC’s Boldest, Correction Officer Richard Lue, assigned to RNDC passed away. On behalf of the COBA Executive Board, the Delegate Body, and every single Correction Officer, we send our deepest sympathies to the Lue family. We will never leave their side.”

Lue was critically hurt in a multi-vehicle crash on the expressway early Monday, officials said. One other person was killed in the crash, officials said.

The incident started as a two-car crash on the westbound side. After the drivers got out of their cars to assess the situation, several other cars also crashed, according to authorities.

