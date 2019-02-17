Parkland shooting victims remembered with documentary

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Seventeen people were gunned down at a school in Florida just over a year ago and they're being honored and remembered now with a documentary

"Parkland: Inside Building 12" uses cellphone video and first-person accounts to show what happened during the Valentine's Day 2018 massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. Director Charlie Minn created the nearly two-hour documentary.

“We should appreciate breathing in and out. Everyone can be a victim of a mass shooting,” Minn told PIX11 News. “Whether it’s kindergartners in Sandy Hook or the elderly in a nursing home, it can affect everyone."

Minn chose not to mention the shooter by name in the documentary.

"I don't want to give him the attention," he said.

Recent graduates of the school attended the Sunday night viewing.

“We went to high school there so it means a lot to us,” Amanda Golub, a graduate, told PIX11 News. “It really means a lot to us.”

Golub wasn't alone.

“We’re going to be crying a lot so that’s why we came together for support,” Albali D’Jesus, another graduate, told PIX11.

Attendee Dewey Wigod came to learn more.

“Some of the students are going to be at a service at my synagogue in a few weeks and I want to be a little bit more informed,” Wigod said.

The documentary is showing at Cinema Village for one week followed by a Q & A session with the director each night.