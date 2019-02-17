Man charged with murder in deadly stabbing of parents in Englewood home: officials

ENGLEWOOD, N.J. — A man was arrested for allegedly killing his parents at their New Jersey home, police announced Sunday.

Pawel Boduch, 43, faces charges of murder and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.

Officers were called to the house along Lafayette Place in Englewood Saturday morning for a welfare check and found a man and woman fatally stabbed.

Edward Boduch, 71, and his wife Miroslawa Potocka, 72, were found with several apparent stab wounds, according to the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office.

Their son, Pawel Boduch, was not home at the time police discovered the bodies, according to officials.

Boduch, 43, was eventually located later in the day after locating the 71-year-old’s vehicle at a ShopRite parking lot and taken into custody.