EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn — Crews are battling a fire that broke out at a Brooklyn home Sunday afternoon.

Fire officials responded to the blaze at 275 Essex St. just after 12:30 p.m.

No injuries were immediately reported.

Citizen video shows thick, heavy smoke surrounding the area and flames coming from the roof.

This is a developing story; check back for updates and get the PIX11 News app to stay informed all day.