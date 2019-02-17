An intern on his first day was among the victims of the Aurora, Illinois, mass shooting

Police have released the names of the victims in Friday’s mass shooting in Aurora, Illinois.

Five people were killed when a man who was being let go from his job opened fire at the Henry Pratt Co. in the Chicago suburb.

Here’s what we know about the people who died in the shooting:

Trevor Wehner

Trevor Wehner, a student at Northern Illinois University, was a human resources intern from Sheridan, Illinois. Friday was his first day as an intern at the company, according to a statement from the school’s president. He was set to graduate in May with a degree in human resource management.

Clayton Parks

Clayton Parks of Elgin, Illinois, was the human resources manager at Henry Pratt. He was also an alumnus of Northern Illinois University, the school’s statement said. He graduated in 2014 from the College of Business.

According to a letter to employees from Scott Hall, the CEO of Mueller Water Products, which owned the Henry Pratt Co., Parks joined the company in November 2018.

Russell Beyer

Russell Beyer was a mold operator from Yorkville, Illinois. He had worked for Henry Pratt for more than 20 years and was union chairman, Hall’s letter said.

Vicente Juarez

Vicente Juarez from Oswego, Illinois, was a stockroom attendant and forklift operator at the company. According to Hall, he joined Henry Pratt in 2006.

Josh Pinkard

Josh Pinkard, also of Oswego, was the plant manager. He joined the company 13 years ago at a facility in Alabama, Hall’s letter said. He moved to Aurora last spring.

Brian Haynes said he was close with Pinkard’s family and told CNN affiliate WBMA that Pinkard was “a very special young man,” intelligent and a vocal Christian.

“He never said anything bad about anybody,” said Haynes. “He was always positive.”

The injured police officers

Another employee and five police officers were wounded, according to Aurora police.

Their injuries aren’t considered to be life-threatening, and they’ve received treatment at hospitals in the Chicago metro area.

The wounded officers range in age from 24 to 53, according to a news release, and have served in the police department from four to 30 years.

One officer was released from the hospital Friday, and another was set to be released Saturday, the news release said.

A sixth officer, who is 23, suffered a minor injury unrelated to gunfire. He’s served on the Aurora force for two years.