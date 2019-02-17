5 injured after vehicle crashes into building in Brooklyn: FDNY

Posted 12:24 PM, February 17, 2019, by

FDNY emergency crews were on scene after a car vehicle crashed into a building in Brooklyn Feb. 17, 2019. (Citizen)

EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn — Five people were injured after a vehicle crashed into a building in Brooklyn Sunday morning.

Authorities responded to the crash in the vicinity of Clarendon Road and Ralph Avenue at about 10:40 a.m.

The victims were taken to Kings County hospital with serious, non-life-threatening injuries, FDNY officials said.

Citizen video shows the vehicle with severe frontal damage crashed into the car repair shop.

