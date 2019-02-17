4-car collision injures 11 on Long Island; driver arrested

WEST HEMPSTEAD, NY — Police say a chain-reaction wreck on a Long Island highway has injured 11 people, including a motorist charged with drunken driving.

The four-car crash happened around 2 a.m. Sunday on the Southern State Parkway in West Hempstead.

State police say a Queens man was driving his car west when he hit an SUV that was stopped in the right-hand lane. The SUV then collided with a broken-down van that was stopped in front of it.

Police say the driver in the first car then lost control of it and hit a minivan that was driving by.

Police say the 31-year-old Queens driver was arrested on a DWI charge and hospitalized with facial trauma and a pelvic injury. The injuries to other people are described as less serious.

