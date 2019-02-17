2nd suspect arraigned in Queens robbery that led to friendly-fire death of NYPD detective

QUEENS — A second person has been arrested and charged with murder in the Queens robbery that led to the friendly-fire death of a New York City police detective.

Jagger Freeman, 25, was arraigned Sunday afternoon in Queens. Police announced his arrest on Saturday. He faces charges of murder, robbery, assault and criminal possession of a weapon.

Police believe Freeman acted as the lookout in the Queens robbery that led to the death of Detective Brian Simonsen on Tuesday.

Detective Brian Simonsen was hit once in the chest by crossfire as he and six other officers fired 42 shots at robbery suspect Christopher Ransom, who police say charged at them from inside a T-Mobile store pointing a fake handgun.

Ransom, who was wounded eight times, was arraigned Friday by video from his hospital bed on murder, manslaughter and other charges.

A judge ordered him held without bail. His next court date is scheduled for Tuesday. Ransom faces up to 25 years to life in prison if convicted.

A funeral for Simonsen, a 19-year veteran of the NYPD, is scheduled for Wednesday in Hampton Bays on Long Island, with viewings on Monday and Tuesday.

Simonsen’s supervisor and partner, Sgt. Matthew Gorman, was wounded in the leg. He was discharged from the hospital on Thursday.

According to a criminal complaint, Ransom ordered the employees to remove iPhones and money from the cash registers and back room safes.

Simonsen and Gorman, who were both in plainclothes and not wearing bulletproof vests, were working on another case nearby when the call came and arrived around the same time as patrol officers, police said.

Associated Press contributed to this report.