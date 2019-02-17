2 men stabbed repeatedly in Brooklyn bodega

BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn — Two men were stabbed repeatedly in a Brooklyn deli early Sunday morning, police said.

The 33-year-old man and 28-year-old man argued with two men in Blessed Mini Market Deli Grocery Corp. on Fulton Street around 4:45 a.m., an NYPD spokesman said.

David Payne, 29, and Christopher Boomer, 31, allegedly stabbed the victims multiple times, police officials said. They were each charged with gang assault and assault. Payne was also hit with a menacing charge.

The victims are not likely to die.