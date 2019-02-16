Yankees’ CC Sabathia formally announces he will retire after 2019 season

NEW YORK — The “LegaCCy” will live on.

CC Sabathia, pitcher for the New York Yankees, formally announced he will retire after the 2019 season.

Sabathia, 38, made the announcement during a press conference Saturday afternoon at the Yankees’ spring training complex. “I just wanted to make this announcement that 2019 is my final season.”

He thanked the people who have been part of his career, including his mother, family and his teammates, both past and present.

Born Carsten Charles Sabathia Jr., the left-handed pitcher made his major league debut with the Cleveland Indians in 2001. He also played the second half 2008 MLB season with the Milwaukee Brewers before signing with the New York Yankees in the 2008 offseason.

Sabathia helped lead the Yankees to their 2009 World Series championship. He was also voted the 2009 ALCS MVP.

Prominent Yankees players, including Yankees legend Andy Pettitte, and “The Captain” Derek Jeter, praised Sabathia’s will to win and competitive spirit.

From a fellow Yankees legend. pic.twitter.com/OAViPq5pBO — New York Yankees (@Yankees) February 16, 2019