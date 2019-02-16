Woman raped, robbed at her Queens apartment

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RIDGEWOOD, Queens — Police are looking for the man who allegedly raped and robbed a woman at her Queens apartment.

It happened on Feb. 7 in the vicinity of Gates and Saint Nicholas avenues in Ridgewood.

Authorities say the 28-year-old victim and the man fell asleep inside the victim’s apartment. While she slept, the man raped her before she woke up and broke free, according to police.

The man then took the victim’s Apple watch and cash before fleeing, police said.

Police describe the sought individual as a male between 27 and 32 years old, about 5-feet 11-inches and was last seen wearing black jeans and a black jacket and was carrying a backpack.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).