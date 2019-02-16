Multiple manhole explosions in Manhattan lead to theater evacuation

NEW YORK — Flames shooting out from three manholes led to an evacuation from the New World Stages in Hells Kitchen Saturday night.

The first manhole exploded near West 50th Street between 8th and 9th avenues shortly after 8 p.m. before two others followed.

A spokesperson for the theater said Avenue Q, the Play that Goes Wrong, Puffs and a Spirited History of Drinking were cancelled.

“All patrons, casts, crews, and staff were evacuated as a precaution and performances were then cancelled,” the spokesperson said.

Loud pops and noises could be heard from New Yorkers from blocks away. No injuries were reported.

ConEdison was on scene trying to determine the cause.

The C and E trains will skip 50th Street in both directions until further notice.