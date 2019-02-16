Livery cab driver punched, robbed in the Bronx

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The BRONX — Police are looking for the two men who attacked and robbed a livery cab driver in the Bronx.

The 61-year-old driver picked up two men at 1411 Fulton Ave and requested to be taken to a location along East 168th Street and Third Avenue in the Bronx on Feb. 5.

When they arrived at the destination, an argument ensued over the fare price, police said.

During the argument, one of the passengers punched the driver in the face and forcibly removed $500 in cash, according to cops.

The victim sustained a minor injury and refused medical attention.

Video surveillance shows one man getting out of the vehicle and the vehicle driving away as a second man exits the vehicle.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).