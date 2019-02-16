Lee Radziwill, Jackie Kennedy’s younger sister, dies at 85

NEW YORK — Lee Radziwill, a former princess, interior decorator and younger sister of the late Jackie Kennedy, has died. She was 85.

Radziwill’s daughter, Anna Christina Radziwill, confirmed her mother’s death on Saturday.

Radziwill was born in New York City in 1933 to John Vernou Bouvier III, a stockbroker, and socialite Janet Norton Lee. Her sister, Jackie Kennedy Onassis, was married to former President John F. Kennedy.

Radziwill began her career as an actress, and soon became an interior decorator, owning apartments in Paris and Manhattan.

The former princess married publishing executive Michael Temple Canfield in 1953. The pair divorced in 1959, in the same year she married Polish aristocrat Prince Stanislaw Albrecht Radziwill, becoming Her Serene Highness Princess Stanislaw Albrecht Radziwill.

The Radziwill’s had two children, Anthony and Christina, before getting divorced in 1974.

Her final marriage was in 1988, when she married American film director Herbert Ross. The pair divorced in 2001.

Radziwill’s cause of death was not immediately known.