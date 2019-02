NEW YORK — The British tourist who went missing in Times Square was found safe, police announced Saturday.

John Tench, 67, was found and is said to be in good condition.

Tench, of North Umberlend England, was reported missing after he was last seen on Valentine’s Day.

Tench, who suffers from Alzheimer’s, and his wife went to go sightseeing and watch street performers in Times Square when he disappeared.