153-Lb. stray dog found in Queens needs a new home

Flushing, QUEENS – There’s a bundle of joy you didn’t know you needed and his name is Kodiak.

The huge dog was found wandering the streets of Flushing on Valentine’s Day. A Good Samaritan discovered the dog before he was taken in by The Animal Care Centers of New York City.

The organization shared an image of the 153-lb. dog via social media on Friday. They welcome anyone who wants to adopt him to come and meet the dog who is “adored by everyone who crosses his path.”

Kodiak, who is about four years old, has a head that is much bigger than the average sized human head. His paws are also super-sized and estimated to be as large as a person’s hand.

If your heart and home are big enough for this adorable giant, learn more by visiting the animal care center’s Brooklyn location at 2336 Linden Boulevard.