MURRAY HILL, Manhattan — A woman was struck and killed by a truck in Manhattan Friday morning.

The 27-year-old woman was crossing the street at East 37th Street and Third Avenue in Murray Hill just before 6 a.m. when she was struck by a what police say is a delivery truck.

She was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The driver remained on the scene.

