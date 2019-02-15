Woman fatally stabs 70-year-old man at Bronx supermarket: police

SOUNDVIEW, the Bronx — A 31-year-old woman stabbed a 70-year-old man to death Friday at a supermarket in the Bronx, according to police.

Police say the incident happened shortly before 1 p.m. near Westchester and Commonwealth avenues in the Soundview section of the Bronx.

The man suffered a stab wound to his torso and was rushed to NYC Health + Hospitals/Jacobi where he was pronounced deceased. His identity is being withheld pending family notification.

The woman was taken into custody but has not been charged.

It was not immediately clear if the two were known to each other.