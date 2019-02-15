WATCH LIVE: President Trump to sign border deal, but also declare state of emergency

The President is expected to speak live from the Rose Garden at 10 a.m. Refresh for the latest updates.

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump is expected to declare a national emergency to siphon billions of dollars from other federal coffers for his wall on the Mexican border.

Trump will speak at the Rose Garden Friday to deliver remarks on the national security and humanitarian crisis on the border after Congress lopsidedly approved a border security compromise that would avert a second government shutdown.

The Senate passed the legislation 83-16 Thursday, with both parties solidly aboard. The House followed with a 300-128 tally.

The proposed $1.4 billion allotted for border barriers is far below the $5.7 billion Trump insisted he needed.

Trump is expected to announce that he will be spending roughly $8 billion on border barriers — combining the money approved by Congress with funding he plans to repurpose through executive actions, including a national emergency, said a White House official who was not authorized to speak publicly. The money is expected to come from funds targeted for military construction and counterdrug efforts.

Trump sparked the last shutdown before Christmas after Democrats snubbed his $5.7 billion demand for the wall. The closure denied paychecks to 800,000 federal workers, hurt contractors and people reliant on government services and was loathed by the public.

With polls showing the public blamed him and GOP lawmakers, Trump folded on Jan. 25 without getting any of the wall funds. His capitulation was a political fiasco for Republicans and handed Pelosi a victory less than a month after Democrats took over the House and confronted Trump with a formidable rival for power.

Trump’s descriptions of the wall have fluctuated, at times saying it would cover 1,000 miles of the 2,000-mile boundary. Previous administrations constructed over 650 miles of barriers.