Teaching young adults the difference between healthy and unhealthy relationships

Were you taught how to love?

"Stories from the Heart" looks at one family's mission is to teach children and young adults how to love after their daughter died at the hands of an ex-boyfriend.

Yeardley Love's story broke hearts around the nation. The University of Virginia student was just weeks away from graduating when she was beaten to death by her ex-boyfriend.

Yeardley's family started "One Love" in 2010, a campaign to end relationship violence by educating young people about the difference between healthy and unhealthy relationships.

The stats are staggering; According to the CDC, 1 in 3 women and 1 in 3 men will be in an abusive relationship in their lifetime. Women ages 16 through 24 have a three times greater risk of being in an abusive relationship.

One Love Foundation CEO Katie Hood says young adults may not know what they’re dealing with. “Young people call it drama, they don’t use words like 'abuse,'" Hood says.

The goal of "One Love," now being taught in 900 schools, is to have districts nationwide mandating this education for grades 7 through 11.

The workshops include watching a film which is targeted to each age group. After watching, the class is opened up for discussion.

Hood says "One Love" is not only changing lives, but saving lives.