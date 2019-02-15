Sesame Street addresses homelessness with newest character, Lily

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — Sesame Street characters have been celebrating sunny days and chasing the clouds away for 50 years.

Now, one of the newest characters, Lily, is helping to address the sensitive subject of homelessness.

Several "Sesame Street Live" characters visited a day care center at the Department of Homeless Services to teach children about magic and do a small performance along with tickets to their show.

Catch "Sesame Street Live" at Madison Square Garden from Feb. 15 through Feb. 24. For tickets, click here.