Prisoner escapes police custody in Brooklyn: NYPD

BOERUM HILL, Brooklyn — Authorities are looking for the man who escaped police custody in Brooklyn Thursday night.

The man was taken into custody and was being questioned on allegations of forcibly touching a minor at the Brooklyn Child Abuse squad along Nevins and Schermerhorn streets in Boerum Hill, according to police.

While at the facility, police say the suspect was able to get away and flee through the front door.

Authorities have not released the alleged escapee’s name, but describe him to be 32 years old, 5-feet 10-inches with tattoos on his arms. He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a blue shirt.

