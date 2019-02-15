Police seek second suspect in Queens robbery that led to detective’s death

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

QUEENS — The NYPD is on the hunt for a second suspect in the botched Queens robbery on Tuesday that led to the death of Detective Brian Simonsen, Police Commissioner James O'Neill said Friday.

"There's somebody else that we're looking for," O'Neill said Friday morning in a radio interview with "The Joe Piscopo Morning Show" when asked if reports of there being a potential lookout for arrested-suspect Christopher Ransom were true.

O'Neill added, "anybody that was involved in this will be apprehended and they'll face justice and face consequences."

While police have not yet released any additional information about this second suspect, the Detectives' Endowment Association is also offering a reward for any information that leads to the arrest and conviction of a second suspect in the incident.

"Christopher Ransom is responsible for the murder of our detective as charged. The DEA's reward is from our grieving membership in the hopes of gleaning further information," DEA President Michael Palladino said in a statement Friday.

Ransom, who was charged with Simonen's murder Wednesday, allegedly forced T-Mobile employees to the back of the Richmond Hill phone store on Tuesday night.

Simonsen, a 19-year veteran of the NYPD, responded to the scene with Sgt. Matthew Gorman after police received 911 calls about a robbery at the store.

Simonsen and other responding officers entered the store, officials said. Once inside, they spotted a man pointing what appeared to be a gun at them.

As the suspect moved toward them they backed out of the store, officials said, at which point the officers outside the store opened fire, shooting 42 times, officials confirmed Wednesday.

Simonsen was struck once in the chest and died at the hospital. Gorman was shot in the leg and survived his wounds.

"This appears to be an absolutely tragic case of friendly fire," Commissioner O'Neill said Tuesday after the shooting. "Make no mistake about it, friendly fire aside, it is because of the actions of the suspect that Detective Simonsen is dead."

Ransom is also facing charges for robbery, aggravated manslaughter and menacing.

Ransom has been arrested at least 11 times since 2012, records show. He was also wanted in connection with a Jan. 19 robbery at another cellphone store.

40.695811 -73.827203