Multiple people, including police officers, injured in Aurora, Ill. shooting; suspect apprehended

AURORA, Ill. — Multiple people have been injured in an active-shooter situation at a manufacturing business in Aurora, Illinois near Chicago. The suspect was apprehended, according to the City of Aurora.

Mercy Medical Center and Rush Copley Medical Center are receiving patients from the shooting in Aurora, Illinois, according to Olga Solares, spokeswoman for Mercy.

Exact numbers and conditions are not known at this time.

The police department tweeted:

“We have an ongoing active shooter incident at 641 Archer Av. This is an ongoing active scene. We will provide more information once confirmed.”

We have an ongoing active shooter incident at 641 Archer Av. This is an ongoing active scene. We will provide more information once confirmed. — Aurora (IL) Police (@AuroraPoliceIL) February 15, 2019

Aerial video from the scene showed dozens of police vehicles outside the Henry Pratt Company.

“There is an active shooter situation in Aurora in the vicinity of Prairie Street and Highland Avenue. Multiple officers are on the scene. Please avoid the area,” the Kane County State’s Attorney Office tweeted.

An Aurora police department source said all police command staff left for the scene. The response includes at least six ambulances and six fire trucks.

Some schools near the shooting site went into “soft” lockdown, according to a message on the West Aurora School District 129 website.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives also is responding to the scene, the agency tweeted.

Aurora has about 201,000 residents. It is 40 miles west of Chicago.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.