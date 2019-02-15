PIX11 Honors: New York City Department of Transportation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PIX11 is honoring some unsung heroes that are working outdoors sometimes in extreme heat or chilling temperatures. But for the New York City Department of Transportation, it's all about getting the job done.

More than 5,000 employees of the New York City Department of Transportation oversee one of the most complex urban transportation networks in the world.

DOT’s staff manage an annual operating budget of $900 million and a five-year $10.1 billion capital program, along with 6,000 miles of streets and highways, 12,000 miles of sidewalk, and 794 bridges and tunnels, including the iconic East River bridges.

DOT’s staff also installs and maintains over one million street signs, 12,700 signalized intersections, over 315,000 street lights, and over 200 million linear feet of markings.