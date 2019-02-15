Midday with Muller: Trump declares national emergency

Posted 12:58 PM, February 15, 2019, by , Updated at 01:08PM, February 15, 2019

President Donald Trump just announced he is declaring a national emergency to fulfill his pledge to construct a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border. John Muller is LIVE with that and 10 other stories you need to know about. John Muller has that, and today’s other top 10 stories now, on Midday with Muller. Watch in the video above.

