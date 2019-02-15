President Donald Trump just announced he is declaring a national emergency to fulfill his pledge to construct a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border. John Muller is LIVE with that and 10 other stories you need to know about. John Muller has that, and today’s other top 10 stories now, on Midday with Muller. Watch in the video above.
Midday with Muller: Trump declares national emergency
-
Midday with Muller: Lynne Patton set to move into NYCHA
-
Midday with Muller: Amazon breaks up with Long Island City on Valentine’s Day
-
Midday with Muller: El Chapo verdict, storm latest
-
Midday with Muller: White supremacist sentenced; detective killed by ‘friendly fire’
-
McConnell: Trump prepared to issue national emergency over border security
-
-
President Trump declares national emergency to unlock billions for wall
-
Trump, Pelosi remain far apart on the border wall issue
-
Congress approves border deal; Trump will sign but also declare emergency
-
Trump once called executive action on immigration ‘dangerous’ and ‘impeachable’
-
Talks start as Senate rejects 2 plans for ending shutdown
-
-
Watch: President Trump to speak about the government shutdown
-
Trump says government shutdown could continue for months or years
-
Trump’s border visit comes as shutdown talks fall apart