Residents evacuated after massive fire rips through Newark building

NEWARK, N.J. — Crews are battling a fire that ripped through a building in Newark early Friday.

Flames are seen ripping through the building along Sussex Avenue and Third Street.

No injuries were immediately reported, fire officials said.

At least six adults and seven children were evacuated from the building, according to Newark officials.

AIR11 is over the scene, where flames and thick, heavy smoke is seen coming out of the building.

