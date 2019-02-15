List of Brooklyn Diocese clergy members accused of sexually abusing minors

The Roman Catholic Diocese of Brooklyn, New York has released the names of more than 100 priests who have been credibly accused of sexually abusing minors over the diocese’s 166-year-history.

The following lists clergy members of the Diocese of Brooklyn with credible allegations:

CREDIBILITY DEEMED BY DIOCESAN REVIEW BOARD DETERMINATION AND/OR ADMISSION ON BEHALF OF THE CLERIC.

Name Date of ordination Assignments Status If Deceased, Date of Death
Abrams, John L. 6/9/1951 Most Holy Trinity;
St. Sylvester;
St. Gregory, BK;
Sacred Heart, Bayside;
St. Patrick, Brooklyn;
St. Frances de Chantal;
Bishop Mugavero Residence, Douglaston		 Removed from ministry 11/10/2004 Deceased – 7/5/2008
Acciarito, Anthony 2/11/1978 St. Aloysius;
St. Frances de Chantal;
St. Athanasius;
Our Lady of Guadalupe;
Sacred Hearts-St. Stephen		 Permanently removed from ministry 7/22/2002
Aufiero, Louis 5/29/1965 St. Rita, BK;
St. Francis Xavier;
St. Malachy;
Our Lady of the Miraculous Medal, Ridgewood;
St. Anselm;
Regina Laudis, Connecticut;
Our Lady of the Rock Priory, Washington;
St. Paul the Apostle, Corona;
St. Ephrem;
Holy Family, Flushing;
Parson’s Manor;
Mary Immaculate Hospital;
Holy Family, Flushing		 Deceased – several allegations before and after death Deceased – 5/24/2015
Authenrieth, William L. 6/2/1962 St. Vincent Ferrer;
Excardinated to the Diocese of Orlando		 Removed from ministry 1980’s Deceased – 6/24/2015
Bals, John 5/30/1959 Our Lady of Lourdes, Queens Village;
Cathedral College;
Christ the King High School;
St. Thomas More/St. Edmund, Breezy Point;
Our Lady of the Cenacle, Richmond Hill		 Laicized 10/13/1973 Deceased – August 1995
Bedoya, Hugo F. 5/26/1956 Fourteen Holy Martyrs;
St. John the Baptist;
St. Gerard Majella;
St. Teresa, Woodside;
St. Mary, Long Island City;
St. John Vianney, Flushing		 Permanently removed from ministry 6/19/2012
Brady, Thomas F. 5/30/1959 St. Edmund;
Cathedral Prep, Brooklyn;
Our Lady of Mount Carmel, Long Island City;
St. Boniface;
St. Camillus, Rockaway Beach;
Good Shepherd		 Restrictions made 2/25/2012 Deceased – 3/25/2013
Brennan, Edward 6/1/1963 St. Frances de Chantal;
Good Shepherd;
St. Fortunata;
St. Francis Prep High School;
Incarnation, Bellaire;
Good Shepherd;
St. Luke, Whitestone;
Our Lady Queen of Martyrs;
St. Clare;
Immaculate Conception Center, Douglaston		 Placed on restriction 2/19/1999 Deceased – 1/19/2000
Byrns, Joseph P. 5/31/1969 St. Anastasia, Douglaston;
Mater Christi High School;
St. John’s Prep High School;
St. Andrew Avellino, Flushing;
Holy Cross, Maspeth;
St. Rose of Lima, Brooklyn		 Removed from ministry 6/25/2004
Laicized 5/18/2013
Callahan, Brian 5/29/1965 St. Michael/St. Edward;
St. Boniface;
St. Catherine of Genoa;
St. Thomas Aquinas, Flatlands		 Deceased Deceased – 12/15/2003
Capellupo, Francis 5/24/1975 Fourteen Holy Martyrs;
St. Leonard;
St. Michael, Brooklyn;
Independence House;
Our Lady of Lourdes, BK;
Kingsboro Psychiatric Center;
Most Precious Blood, Long Island City;
Our Lady of Lourdes, BK		 Removed from ministry in 2001.
Laicized 06/04/2012		 Deceased – 3/17/2017
Capua, Nicholas J. 6/2/1956 St. Alphonsus;
St. Bernadette;
St. Thomas Aquinas, 4th Avenue;
St. Luke, Whitestone		 Removed from ministry June 15, 2007 Deceased – 8/2/2010
Coleman, Christopher L. 5/21/1994 St. Rose of Lima, Rockaway Beach;
Blessed Virgin Mary Help of Christians;
St. Joseph College;
Our Lady of Victory;
St. Ann/St. George;
Our Lady of Monserrate-St. Ambrose;
Queen of All Saints;
St. Peter Claver;
St. Martin de Porres		 Removed from ministry 1/13/2010
Laicized 12/11/2013
Collins, James P. 5/31/1969 St. Michael, Flushing;
Flushing Module Youth Program Moderator;
Catholic Charities;
St. Clare, Rosedale;
Our Lady Queen of Martyrs, Forest Hills;
St. Margaret, Middle Village;
Bishop Kearney High School Chaplain;
St. Thomas Aquinas, Flatlands;
Our Lady of Angels;
St. Columba;
St. Bernard		 Permanently removed from ministry – 7/22/2002
Connolly, Eugene A. 5/27/1967 St. Agnes;
San Pedro Coronel, Oviedo, Paraguay;
St. Gabriel, BK;
Our Lady of Angels;
Holy Family, 14th Street		 Removed from ministry 11/30/2004 Deceased – 12/19/2017
Dwyer, John R. 5/27/1967 Bishop McDonnell Camp Chaplain;
St. Gregory, Bellerose;
St. James Pro-Cathedral;
Cathedral Prep, Elmhurst;
St. Vincent de Paul;
St. Martin of Tours;
Diocese of Venice, Florida;
Our Lady of the Angelus, Rego Park;
Queen of Angels, Sunnyside;
Saints Peter and Paul		 Permanently removed from ministry 7/1/2002
Failla, Anthony 6/2/1956 Holy Family, Flatlands;
Tilden High School Newman Club Chaplain;
St. Mary Star of the Sea;
John Jay High School Newman Club Chaplain;
Long Island College Hospital Nursing School Chaplain;
St. Brendan High School Instructor;
Saints Michael and Edward;
St. Boniface;
St. Finbar		 Permanently removed from ministry 11/14/2002 Deceased – 3/31/2018
Ferraro, Romano J. 5/28/1960 St. Joseph Patron;
St. Rosalia;
St. Lucy;
Holy Family, Flatlands;
US Navy Chaplain;
St. Rose of Lima, Rockaway Beach;
St. Francis Xavier;
St. Aloysius;
Diocese of Metuchen		 Removed from ministry 1988
Laicized 12/16/2011
Incarcerated for life
Ferro, Robert 5/26/1973 St. Mary, Flushing;
St. Thomas the Apostle, Woodhaven;
St. Ephrem;
St. Mel, Flushing;
Our Lady of Guadalupe;
St. Mel, Flushing		 Removed from ministry 9/23/2003 Deceased – 5/21/2004
Finger, William 6/2/1962 Mary Queen of Heaven;
St. Catherine of Sienna, St. Albans;
St. Mary Star of the Sea, Far Rockaway;
Kings County Hospital Center Chaplain;
Creedmoor Psych Center Chaplain		 Laicized 01/02/2002
Frost, James I. 1/24/1976 St. Sebastian, Woodside;
Holy Innocents;
St. Mark;
St. John’s University;
St. Sebastian, Woodside;
St. Raphael, Long Island City		 Permanently removed from ministry 7/22/2002
Gallo, Vincent 5/28/1960 Blessed Virgin Mary Help of Christians;
St. Mary Magdalene, Springfield Gardens;
Our Lady of Good Counsel;
Sacred Hearts-St. Stephen;
St. Vincent Ferrer;
St. Thomas the Apostle, Woodhaven;
Blessed Sacrament, BK;
St. Bernard;
St. Pancras, Glendale		 Permanently Removed from ministry 6/26/2018
Guiry, Robert 5/28/1960 Queen of All Saints;
St. Raphael, Long Island City;
St. Thomas the Apostle, Woodhaven;
St. John’s Professor;
Our Lady of Perpetual Help, Richmond Hill		 Left priesthood in 1991, Laicized 6/24/2006
Hassan, Joseph 6/3/1961 Our Lady of Solace;
Queen of All Saints;
Our Lady of Hope		 Laicized 06/11/1976
Hauser, John 5/29/1971 Resurrection-Ascension, Rego Park;
St. Matthias;
Our Lady of Perpetual Help, Richmond Hill;
Catholic Youth Organization Diocesan Chaplain Scouting;
Holy Child Jesus, Richmond Hill;
Saints Simon and Jude;
Our Lady of Angels		 Permanently removed from ministry 5/20/2015
Huckemeyer, Edward J.
(Deacon)		 12/5/1981 Most Precious Blood, Astoria No longer in ministry-status in process.
Kayser, George 5/22/1948 St. Bartholomew, Elmhurst;
Good Shepherd;
Christ the King, Springfield Gardens;
St. Margaret, Selden; Rockville Centre		 Deceased Deceased – 6/3/2010
Keller, Brian 5/26/1973 St. Bonaventure, Jamaica;
St. Jerome;
St. Matthias;
St. Anastasia;
Good Shepherd;
St. Margaret, Middle Village;
St. Pancras		 7/2002 placed on administrative leave
Lara, James R. 5/28/1973 Transfiguration, Brooklyn;
St. Barbara;
Bushwick High School Newman Associate Chaplain;
St. Francis Xavier;
St. John’s University;
Northeast Hispanic Catholic Center;
Post Ordination Studies at University of California, Berkley;
Jesuit School of Theology, Berkley California		 Removed from ministry 1992. Laicized 3/30/2007
Lukianiuk,
Andrezj		 6/21/1986 Sacred Heart, Glendale;
Our Lady of Consolation;
Saints Cyril and Methodius;
St. Frances de Chantal;
Guardian Angel, Brooklyn;
St. Rose of Lima, Rockaway Beach;
Our Lady of Czestochowa-St. Casimir		 Permanently removed from ministry 6/23/2011
Mangini, Charles M. 6/1/1968 Nativity Blessed Virgin Mary, Ozone Park;
St. Brendan, BK;
St. Athanasius, BK;
St. Mark, BK		 Removed from ministry 8/11/2003. Laicized 5/25/2007
Manzo, Francis 6/2/1962 Our Lady of the Cenacle, Richmond Hill;
St. Anthony, BK;
Cathedral Prep. Seminary, Brooklyn and Elmhurst;
St. Catharine of Alexandria, BK;
Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Ozone Park		 Permanently removed from ministry 2/20/2003
Maurer, Edward L. 5/31/1969 Holy Innocents, Brooklyn;
Our Lady Queen of Martyrs, Forest Hills;
St. Thomas Aquinas, Flatlands;
St. Stanislaus Kostka, Maspeth;
Christ the King, Springfield Gardens;
St. Joseph, Long Island City		 Permanently removed from ministry 7/22/2002 Deceased – 8/20/2016
McCloud, Henry 5/21/1932 St. Teresa, Woodside;
St. Raphael, Long Island City;
St. Teresa, Woodside;
Our Lady of Good Counsel, BK;
Our Lady of Guadalupe, BK		 Deceased Deceased – 10/2/1979
McConnin, Robert 5/26/1973 St. Therese of Lisieux, Brooklyn;
Our Lady of Angels, BK;
St. Nicholas of Tolentine, Jamaica		 Removed from ministry 2/15/2007
Laicized 04/24/2015
McElroy, Herbert 5/26/1934 St. Peter Claver, Brooklyn;
St. Anthony Oceanside;
St. Francis Cabrini, Brooklyn;
St. Philip Neri, Northport;
St. Mary Magdalene, Springfield Gardens;
Immaculate Conception Brooklyn;
Our Lady of Hope, Middle Village;
St. Malachy, Brooklyn		 Deceased Deceased – 1/3/2004
McLoughlin, John 5/29/1965 St Mary’s Nativity, Flushing;
Cathedral Prep Seminary, Elmhurst;
Good Shepherd, Brooklyn;
St. Sebastian, Woodside;
Our Lady of Mercy, Forest Hills		 Deceased Deceased – 8/3/1994
McNicholas, Edward 5/29/1954 Our Lady of Lourdes, Queens Village;
United States Air Force;
Christ the King, Springfield Garden		 Permanently removed from ministry May 9, 1994 Deceased – 8/4/2003
Minichello, Arthur 5/26/1973 St Dominic, Brooklyn;
Fontbonne Hall Academy Chaplain;
St. Rosalia, Brooklyn;
St. Dominic;
Ss. Simon and Jude, BK;
Queen of Peace Residence		 Permanently removed from ministry June 21, 2018
Morrow, Thomas O. 5/29/1971 Our Lady of Refuge, BK;
Catholic Charities; St. Vincent de Paul, BK;
Good Shepherd, BK;
Resurrection/Ascension, Rego Park;
St. Cecilia		 Removed from ministry 12/20/2004
Laicized 1/13/2012
Mulhall,
Francis X.		 5/31/1947 St. Thomas Aquinas, Flatlands;
St. Teresa of Avila, BK;
St. Gregory the Great, Bellerose;
St. Teresa, Woodside;
St. Michael, Flushing;
Our Lady Queen of Martyrs, Forest Hills;
St. Thomas Aquinas, Flatlands;
Cathedral Prep Seminary, Elmhurst;
Resurrection/ Ascension, BK		 Removed from ministry 2002 Deceased – 9/23/2009
Nohilly, Thomas 5/16/1981 St. Agnes, BK;
St. Bernard, BK;
St. Francis Cabrini, BK;
St. Catharine of Alexandria, BK;
St. Rose of Lima, BK		 Removed from ministry 7/22/2002
Laicized 11/25/2011		 Deceased – 1/25/2019
O’Brien, James T. 6/1/1963 St. Thomas Moore/St. Edmund, Breezy Point;
St. Clement Pope, South Ozone Park;
St. Agnes, BK;
Archbishop Molloy High School;
St. Pius X, Rosedale;
St. Teresa of Avila, BK;
Resurrection, BK		 Permanently removed from ministry 2002
O’Rourke, Thomas J. 6/1/1963 Corpus Christi, Woodside;
American Martyrs, Bayside;
The Mary Louis Academy;
Residence at Cathedral College, Douglaston;
St. Mary, Star of the Sea, Brooklyn		 Deceased Deceased – 6/11/1998
Otero, Cornelius 5/15/1949 St. Nicholas, BK;
Queen of All Saints;
St. Teresa, Woodside;
St. Joan of Arc, Jackson Heights;
Incardinated to Diocese of Hartford		 Deceased Deceased – 1/15/1998
Petekiewicz, Robert P. 5/31/1984 (transitional deacon) Our Lady of Mount Carmel, BK;
Accepted as Candidate for Diocese of Las Vegas		 Permanently removed from ministry 9/10/2015
Placa, Stephen 5/20/1995 St. Francis de Sales, Belle Harbor;
St. Gregory the Great, Bellerose		 Laicized 11/25/2011
Prochaski, Adam 6/1/1968 St. Stanislaus Bishop & Martyr, Ozone Park;
Holy Cross, Maspeth		 Resigned from ministry October 1994
Pugliese, Joseph 5/27/1967 Our Lady of Miracles, BK;
St. Bernard, BK;
St. Helen, Howard Beach;
St. Francis de Sales, Belle Harbor;
St. Pascal Baylon, Hollis		 Removed from ministry 1996 Deceased – 5/6/1998
Purcell, Arthur D. 5/19/1979 St. Anne, Flushing;
St. Michael, Flushing;
St. Cecilia, BK;
St. Frances de Chantal, BK;
St. Brendan, BK		 Permanently removed from ministry 8/30/2004
Raveneau, Ricardo 6/2/1990 St. Barbara;
Christ the King;
St. Michael, Sunset Park, BK		 Permanently removed from ministry 4/2/2002
Russo, James E. 5/30/1970 St. Bartholomew, Elmhurst;
St. Thomas the Apostle, Woodhaven;
St. Virgilius, Broad Channel;
Holy Family, Flatlands;
Diocese of St. Petersburg		 Laicized by the Diocese of St. Petersburg, FL on 9/9/2016
Ryan, Barry J. 3/27/1976 St. Mark, BK;
St. Fidelis, College Point;
Military Chaplain		 Removed from ministry 1994. Laicized 10/28/2011
Salamone, Michael 4/19/1975 St. Leo, Corona;
Our Lady of Mercy, Forest Hills;
St. Pancras, Glendale;
Ss. Joachim & Anne, Nursing Home, Coney Island		 Permanently removed from ministry 4/2/2002
Schuck, Joseph 6/6/1953 St. Francis Assisi, Long Island City;
St. Elizabeth, Woodhaven		 Removed from ministry 2003 Deceased – 4/22/2014
Sexton, Patrick O. 5/21/1977 St. Cecilia, BK;
St. Patrick, Long Island City		 Removed from ministry 6/25/2004. Laicized 4/7/2006
Sforza, Vincent 6/3/1961 St. Michael/ St. Edward, BK;
Holy Name, BK;
St. Rosalia, BK;
St. Lucy, BK;
St. Luke, Whitestone		 Left priesthood in 1975, was laicized 1/14/1977 Deceased – 2/22/2010
Sheehan, Daniel J. 6/2/1979 Holy Trinity Whitestone;
St. Edmund, BK;
Xavier High School Chaplain;
St. Rosalia, BK;
Our Lady of Grace, BK;
Chaplain of Ozanam Nursing Home;
St. Pancras, Glendale		 Placed on restrictions 2/11/1998. Laicized 2/13/2012
Sickler, James 6/7/1952 St. Frances de Chantal, Wantagh;
Good Shepherd, BK;
St. Pancras, Glendale;
St. Gabriel East Elmhurst;
Blessed Sacrament, Jackson Heights;
St. Rose of Lima, BK;
St. Saviour, BK;
St. Anne, Flushing		 Deceased Deceased – 10/13/1996
Smith, James T. 6/2/1956 Our Lady of Grace, Howard Beach;
Holy Trinity, Whitestone;
Our Lady of Hope, Middle Village;
Our Lady of Mount Carmel, Long Island City;
St. Kevin, Flushing		 Removed from ministry in 2002 Deceased – 01/17/2012
Stack, George J. 6/3/1961 St. Rose of Lima, BK;
Our Lady of Snows, Floral Park;
St. Mary Mother of Jesus, BK;
Cathedral Prep Seminary, Elmhurst;
St. Ephrem, BK;
Sacred Heart, Bayside;
Resurrection-Ascension, BK;
Our Lady of Snows, Floral Park		 Removed from ministry in 2002
Titone, Robert A. 5/29/1971 St. Barbara;
St. Joan of Arc, Jackson Heights;
St. Leo, Corona;
St. Francis of Assisi;
Holy Cross;
St. Anthony/ St. Alphonsus;
St. Gabriel		 Deceased Deceased – 08/14/2001
Vazhappily, Paul 10/18/1961 St. Rosalia;
Holy Family, Flatlands;
Ss. Simon & Jude		 Permanently removed from ministry 4/3/2006
Voiland, George 6/3/1950 St. Edmund;
Cathedral College, Douglaston;
Our Lady of Solace;
Corpus Christi, Woodside;
St. Stanislaus Martyr, BK;
St. Mary Star of the Sea, BK;
Most Precious Blood, LIC;
Immaculate Conception Center, Douglaston;
Most Precious Blood, LIC		 Permanently removed from ministry 6/28/2004 Deceased – 12/04/2012
Weber, Joseph J. 5/28/1966 St. Rose of Lima, BK;
St. Anthony-St. Alphonsus;
Holy Innocents		 Permanently removed from ministry 6/27/2002
Wicks, Kenneth 6/1/1963 Our Lady of Mercy, BK;
Annunciation, BK;
St. Gabriel, BK;
St. Catharine of Genoa, BK;
Transfiguration, Maspeth		 Deceased Deceased – 11/20/1993
Zatarga, George F. 6/1/1968 St. Frances de Chantal;
St. Gertrude, Queens;
Bishop Loughlin HS;
Queen of All Saints;
Holy Family, 14th St, BK;
Notre Dame HS, West Haven, CT;
Archbishop Molloy HS;
Corpus Christi, Queens;
St. Clement Pope, S. Ozone Park;
St. Gregory, Bellerose;
Christ the King, Springfield Gardens;
American Martyrs, Bayside		 Removed from ministry 11/30/2007 Deceased – 08/28/2011

DIOCESE OF BROOKLYN CLERGY WHO WERE DECEASED/OR RESIGNED PRIOR TO A FINDING OF CREDIBILITY.

Name Date of Ordination Assignments Status
Brown, Douglas 6/1/1963 Epiphany;
St. Paul Center;
Holy Name;
St. Ephrem		 Deceased – 12/10/1996
Burke, Edward 6/15/1935 St. Rose of Lima;
Bishop Loughlin High School Counselor;
Bishop McDonnell High School Counselor;
Fontbonne Academy Counselor;
St. Angela Hall Counselor;
Epiphany;
Presentation;
Holy Family		 Deceased – 12/25/1996
Conroy, Michael 6/2/1962 Our Lady Queen of Martyrs, Forest Hills;
St. Catharine of Alexandria;
St. Virgilius, Broad Channel;
Sacred Heart, Bayside;
St. Thomas Aquinas, Flatlands		 Deceased – 7/3/1995
Cox, Harold 4/11/1944 St. Joseph, Ronkonkoma;
St. Gabriel, BK;
St. Camillus, Rockaway Beach		 Deceased 8/13/1971
Cross, John (Msgr.) 6/17/1916 St. Stephen;
Our Lady of Victory;
St. Patrick, Glen Cove;
Our Lady of Good Counsel;
St. Patrick, Glen Cove;
St. Therese of Lisieux		 Deceased – 4/7/1980
Denning, Joseph P.
(Bishop)		 5/21/1932 Cathedral College;
Queen of Angels, Sunnyside;
Our Lady Queen of Martyrs, Forest Hills		 Deceased – 02/12/1990
Crowley, Lawrence 6/11/1931 Holy Rosary;
St. Adalbert;
Resurrection;
St. Sebastian, Woodside;
St. Matthew;
St. Genevieve, Roxbury		 Deceased – 11/9/1974
Cummings, William 5/26/1934 St. Michael;
Our Lady of Miraculous Medal, Ridgewood;
St. Rose of Lima, Rockaway Beach;
St. Martin of Tours;
St. Finbar		 Deceased – 10/14/1985
Dougherty, Msgr. Thomas David 6/30/1950 Ascension, Elmhurst;
Fontbonne Hall Academy;
Bishop McDonnell High School;
Post Ordination Studies at Catholic University of America, Washington, D.C.;
St. Paul, BK;
St. Joseph Faculty House;
St. Athanasius		 Deceased – 12/12/1996
Gillen, Francis 5/30/1964 St. Gertrude;
St. Boniface;
St. Therese of Lisieux;
Sacred Heart, Glendale;
St. Joan of Arc, Jackson Heights;
Our Lady of Guadalupe, Brooklyn		 Deceased – 11/9/1997
Gotimer, James 6/6/1953 Most Holy Trinity;
Cathedral College;
Bishop Reilly HS;
St. Bartholomew		 Deceased – 11/11/2013
Gowdy, James 5/30/1959 St. Camillus, Rockaway Beach;
St. Therese of Lisieux		 Deceased – 7/18/1967
Hagerty, Thomas 5/21/1932 St. Clare, Rosedale;
Hofstra University Chaplain;
Adelphi University Chaplain;
St. Gregory Brooklyn;
St. Saviour		 Deceased – 1/2/1984
Houston, William 6/1/1963 St. Peter Claver, Brooklyn;
St. Pascal Baylon		 Deceased – Feb. 1980
Kelly, Thomas 6/7/1941 Holy Name Mary, Valley Stream;
St. Joseph College;
St. Saviour;
St. Catharine of Alexandria, Brooklyn;
Guardian Angel		 Deceased – 1/16/2011
King, Michael 6/1/1957 St. Peter Claver, Brooklyn;
Holy Rosary, Brooklyn;
Little Flower, Wading River;
St. Mary Mother of Jesus, Brooklyn		 Laicized – 6/1/1974
Klein, Adolph 6/11/1949 St. Barbara;
Our Lady of Grace, Howard Beach;
St. Pancras, Glendale;
St. Aloysius, Ridgewood;
St. Fidelis, College Point;
St. Pancras, Glendale;
St. Catharine of Alexandria		 Deceased – 6/12/1994
Kraus, Charles 5/31/1958 St. Camillus, Rockaway Park;
St. Leo, Corona;
St. Aloysius, Brooklyn;
St. Helen, Howard Beach;
Our Lady of Angels;
St. Charles Borromeo		 Deceased – 5/25/2008
Lahey, Joseph 5/22/1948 St. Mark;
St. Joseph, LIC;
Sacred Heart;
St. Patrick		 Deceased – 3/10/1997
Loringhitus, John J. 5/21/1932 Holy Rosary;
Queen of the Most Holy Rosary, Roosevelt;
St. George;
Annunciation;
Epiphany;
Transfiguration, Maspeth;
St. Mary of the Angels;
St. Joseph Patron;
St. Brigid, Westbury;
Holy Ghost;
St. Joseph, Kings Park;
St. Anthony Hospital Chaplain;
Nativity, BK		 Deceased – 3/13/1966
McCue, Webster J. 6/6/1959 St. Boniface, Brooklyn;
St. Matthew, Brooklyn;
St. Joseph, Long Island City;
St. Finbar, Brooklyn		 Deceased – 10/28/1991
McGlynn, William 6/15/1946 St. Anne, Brentwood;
Nativity;
St. Vincent de Paul;
Notre Dame, New Hyde Park		 Deceased – 6/12/1972
Osborne, Martin 6/3/1950 St. Mark;
Our Lady of Angels, Rego Park;
Our Lady of Loreto, Hempstead		 Deceased – 9/8/2005
Padian, John 5/30/1970 Epiphany;
St. Teresa, Woodside;
Our Lady of Angels;
Ascension, Elmhurst;
St. John Vianney, Flushing;
St. Gabriel the Archangel;
Blessed Sacrament		 Deceased – 10/29/1995
Petroski, Ronald 5/30/1970 St. Francis Xavier, BK;
St. Anastasia, Douglaston		 Deceased – 12/02/1986
Reilly, Francis 5/21/1932 St. Brigid, BK;
St. Frances of Assisi, BK;
Immaculate Conception, BK;
St. Mary Star of the Sea, BK;
Immaculate Conception, Long Island City;
Notre Dame, New Hyde Park;
St. Michael, Flushing;
St. Monica, Jamaica;
St. Mary Mother of Jesus, BK		 Deceased – 1/5/1991
Rodriguez, Robert 6/1/1957 Epiphany, BK;
St. Michael, 4th Ave., BK;
St. Martin of Tours, BK;
St. Teresa, Woodside		 Deceased – 8/30/1981
Simonetti, Gennaro 6/11/1938 St. Joseph Patron Universal Church;
Our Lady of Miracles		 Deceased – 1/16/1998
Smyth, James P. 5/30/1931 St. Anselm;
Holy Innocents;
St. Augustine;
St. Cecilia;
St. Thomas-St. Edmund, Breezy Point;
St. Therese of Lisieux		 Deceased – 9/20/1973
Soister, John 3/27/1976 St. Catharine of Alexandria Laicized – 5/25/1994
Stegman, Raymond 6/3/1950 St. Boniface, Elmont;
Curé of Ars, Merrick;
St. Mary of the Isle, Long Beach;
Maria Regina High School, Uniondale;
St. Pius X Prep Seminary, Uniondale;
Our Lady of Perpetual Help, Lindenhurst;
Holy Trinity High School, Hicksville;
St. Gertrude, Bayville;
St. Pius X, Uniondale		 Deceased – 6/9/2000
Strianese, Frederick 6/1/1963 St. John the Evangelist, BK;
St. Dominic, BK;
Sacred Heart-St. Stephen		 Deceased – 5/10/1986
Stonebridge, John 6/11/1938 St. Peter Claver;
Holy Rosary;
Sacred Heart, Glendale		 Deceased – 6/13/2000
Sullivan, James E. 6/15/1946 St. Thomas Aquinas, Flatlands;
Our Lady of Angels;
Nativity BVM, Ozone Park;
St. Mark;
St. Vincent de Paul;
Holy Trinity, Whitestone;
Diocesan Counseling Center		 Deceased – 12/13/2006
Tahaney, James 6/1/1963 St. Mary Mother of Jesus;
St. Patrick;
St. Andrew Apostle;
St. Mary Star of the Sea;
Immaculate Heart of Mary		 Deceased – 11/28/2004
Thompson, John A. 3/31/1979 St. Matthew;
Visitation B.V.M.;
BVM Help of Christians;
Holy Name;
Msgr. McClancy HS;
St. Michael Archangel & St. Edward the Confessor, BK;
St. Elizabeth, Ozone Park;
St. Gertrude		 Laicized – 10/1/2009
Verrengio, Rocco 5/30/1970 St. Rita, LIC;
St. Margaret, Middle Village;
St. Mary Star of the Sea, Far Rockaway;
St. Rita, Brooklyn;
St. John the Evangelist;
St. Mary Star of the Sea, BK;
St. Frances de Chantal;
St. Stanislaus Kostka, Queens;
St. Joan of Arc, Jackson Heights;
Bishop Ford HS;
St. Lucy-St. Patrick, BK;
Holy Rosary, Brooklyn		 Deceased – 7/17/12
Walsh, Edward 12/8/1932 St. Brigid, Westbury;
Our Lady of the Cenacle, Richmond Hill;
St. Catherine of Sienna, St. Albans;
St. Mary, LIC;
Holy Ghost;
St. Vincent Ferrer;
St. Matthias		 Deceased – 10/14/1984
Wilders, George 5/30/1970 St. Michael-St. Edward;
St. Boniface;
St. Michael, Flushing;
St. Gabriel		 Deceased – 7/4/1990
Wildgruber, Francis 5/28/1960 Ss. Joachim and Anne, Queens Village;
Sacred Heart, Glendale;
BVM Help of Christians, Woodside;
Sacred Heart, Adelphi Street		 Deceased – 4/30/2004
Yander, Benjamin 6/11/1931 St. Joseph, Long Island City;
Fourteen Holy Martyrs;
St. Pancras;
Mary Queen of Heaven;
American Martyrs, Bayside		 Deceased – 11/29/1986
