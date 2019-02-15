List of Brooklyn Diocese clergy members accused of sexually abusing minors

The Roman Catholic Diocese of Brooklyn, New York has released the names of more than 100 priests who have been credibly accused of sexually abusing minors over the diocese’s 166-year-history.
The following lists clergy members of the Diocese of Brooklyn with credible allegations:
CREDIBILITY DEEMED BY DIOCESAN REVIEW BOARD DETERMINATION AND/OR ADMISSION ON BEHALF OF THE CLERIC.
|Name
|Date of ordination
|Assignments
|Status
|If Deceased, Date of Death
|Abrams, John L.
|6/9/1951
|Most Holy Trinity;
St. Sylvester;
St. Gregory, BK;
Sacred Heart, Bayside;
St. Patrick, Brooklyn;
St. Frances de Chantal;
Bishop Mugavero Residence, Douglaston
|Removed from ministry 11/10/2004
|Deceased – 7/5/2008
|Acciarito, Anthony
|2/11/1978
|St. Aloysius;
St. Frances de Chantal;
St. Athanasius;
Our Lady of Guadalupe;
Sacred Hearts-St. Stephen
|Permanently removed from ministry 7/22/2002
|Aufiero, Louis
|5/29/1965
|St. Rita, BK;
St. Francis Xavier;
St. Malachy;
Our Lady of the Miraculous Medal, Ridgewood;
St. Anselm;
Regina Laudis, Connecticut;
Our Lady of the Rock Priory, Washington;
St. Paul the Apostle, Corona;
St. Ephrem;
Holy Family, Flushing;
Parson’s Manor;
Mary Immaculate Hospital;
Holy Family, Flushing
|Deceased – several allegations before and after death
|Deceased – 5/24/2015
|Authenrieth, William L.
|6/2/1962
|St. Vincent Ferrer;
Excardinated to the Diocese of Orlando
|Removed from ministry 1980’s
|Deceased – 6/24/2015
|Bals, John
|5/30/1959
|Our Lady of Lourdes, Queens Village;
Cathedral College;
Christ the King High School;
St. Thomas More/St. Edmund, Breezy Point;
Our Lady of the Cenacle, Richmond Hill
|Laicized 10/13/1973
|Deceased – August 1995
|Bedoya, Hugo F.
|5/26/1956
|Fourteen Holy Martyrs;
St. John the Baptist;
St. Gerard Majella;
St. Teresa, Woodside;
St. Mary, Long Island City;
St. John Vianney, Flushing
|Permanently removed from ministry 6/19/2012
|Brady, Thomas F.
|5/30/1959
|St. Edmund;
Cathedral Prep, Brooklyn;
Our Lady of Mount Carmel, Long Island City;
St. Boniface;
St. Camillus, Rockaway Beach;
Good Shepherd
|Restrictions made 2/25/2012
|Deceased – 3/25/2013
|Brennan, Edward
|6/1/1963
|St. Frances de Chantal;
Good Shepherd;
St. Fortunata;
St. Francis Prep High School;
Incarnation, Bellaire;
Good Shepherd;
St. Luke, Whitestone;
Our Lady Queen of Martyrs;
St. Clare;
Immaculate Conception Center, Douglaston
|Placed on restriction 2/19/1999
|Deceased – 1/19/2000
|Byrns, Joseph P.
|5/31/1969
|St. Anastasia, Douglaston;
Mater Christi High School;
St. John’s Prep High School;
St. Andrew Avellino, Flushing;
Holy Cross, Maspeth;
St. Rose of Lima, Brooklyn
|Removed from ministry 6/25/2004
Laicized 5/18/2013
|Callahan, Brian
|5/29/1965
|St. Michael/St. Edward;
St. Boniface;
St. Catherine of Genoa;
St. Thomas Aquinas, Flatlands
|Deceased
|Deceased – 12/15/2003
|Capellupo, Francis
|5/24/1975
|Fourteen Holy Martyrs;
St. Leonard;
St. Michael, Brooklyn;
Independence House;
Our Lady of Lourdes, BK;
Kingsboro Psychiatric Center;
Most Precious Blood, Long Island City;
Our Lady of Lourdes, BK
|Removed from ministry in 2001.
Laicized 06/04/2012
|Deceased – 3/17/2017
|Capua, Nicholas J.
|6/2/1956
|St. Alphonsus;
St. Bernadette;
St. Thomas Aquinas, 4th Avenue;
St. Luke, Whitestone
|Removed from ministry June 15, 2007
|Deceased – 8/2/2010
|Coleman, Christopher L.
|5/21/1994
|St. Rose of Lima, Rockaway Beach;
Blessed Virgin Mary Help of Christians;
St. Joseph College;
Our Lady of Victory;
St. Ann/St. George;
Our Lady of Monserrate-St. Ambrose;
Queen of All Saints;
St. Peter Claver;
St. Martin de Porres
|Removed from ministry 1/13/2010
Laicized 12/11/2013
|Collins, James P.
|5/31/1969
|St. Michael, Flushing;
Flushing Module Youth Program Moderator;
Catholic Charities;
St. Clare, Rosedale;
Our Lady Queen of Martyrs, Forest Hills;
St. Margaret, Middle Village;
Bishop Kearney High School Chaplain;
St. Thomas Aquinas, Flatlands;
Our Lady of Angels;
St. Columba;
St. Bernard
|Permanently removed from ministry – 7/22/2002
|Connolly, Eugene A.
|5/27/1967
|St. Agnes;
San Pedro Coronel, Oviedo, Paraguay;
St. Gabriel, BK;
Our Lady of Angels;
Holy Family, 14th Street
|Removed from ministry 11/30/2004
|Deceased – 12/19/2017
|Dwyer, John R.
|5/27/1967
|Bishop McDonnell Camp Chaplain;
St. Gregory, Bellerose;
St. James Pro-Cathedral;
Cathedral Prep, Elmhurst;
St. Vincent de Paul;
St. Martin of Tours;
Diocese of Venice, Florida;
Our Lady of the Angelus, Rego Park;
Queen of Angels, Sunnyside;
Saints Peter and Paul
|Permanently removed from ministry 7/1/2002
|Failla, Anthony
|6/2/1956
|Holy Family, Flatlands;
Tilden High School Newman Club Chaplain;
St. Mary Star of the Sea;
John Jay High School Newman Club Chaplain;
Long Island College Hospital Nursing School Chaplain;
St. Brendan High School Instructor;
Saints Michael and Edward;
St. Boniface;
St. Finbar
|Permanently removed from ministry 11/14/2002
|Deceased – 3/31/2018
|Ferraro, Romano J.
|5/28/1960
|St. Joseph Patron;
St. Rosalia;
St. Lucy;
Holy Family, Flatlands;
US Navy Chaplain;
St. Rose of Lima, Rockaway Beach;
St. Francis Xavier;
St. Aloysius;
Diocese of Metuchen
|Removed from ministry 1988
Laicized 12/16/2011
Incarcerated for life
|Ferro, Robert
|5/26/1973
|St. Mary, Flushing;
St. Thomas the Apostle, Woodhaven;
St. Ephrem;
St. Mel, Flushing;
Our Lady of Guadalupe;
St. Mel, Flushing
|Removed from ministry 9/23/2003
|Deceased – 5/21/2004
|Finger, William
|6/2/1962
|Mary Queen of Heaven;
St. Catherine of Sienna, St. Albans;
St. Mary Star of the Sea, Far Rockaway;
Kings County Hospital Center Chaplain;
Creedmoor Psych Center Chaplain
|Laicized 01/02/2002
|Frost, James I.
|1/24/1976
|St. Sebastian, Woodside;
Holy Innocents;
St. Mark;
St. John’s University;
St. Sebastian, Woodside;
St. Raphael, Long Island City
|Permanently removed from ministry 7/22/2002
|Gallo, Vincent
|5/28/1960
|Blessed Virgin Mary Help of Christians;
St. Mary Magdalene, Springfield Gardens;
Our Lady of Good Counsel;
Sacred Hearts-St. Stephen;
St. Vincent Ferrer;
St. Thomas the Apostle, Woodhaven;
Blessed Sacrament, BK;
St. Bernard;
St. Pancras, Glendale
|Permanently Removed from ministry 6/26/2018
|Guiry, Robert
|5/28/1960
|Queen of All Saints;
St. Raphael, Long Island City;
St. Thomas the Apostle, Woodhaven;
St. John’s Professor;
Our Lady of Perpetual Help, Richmond Hill
|Left priesthood in 1991, Laicized 6/24/2006
|Hassan, Joseph
|6/3/1961
|Our Lady of Solace;
Queen of All Saints;
Our Lady of Hope
|Laicized 06/11/1976
|Hauser, John
|5/29/1971
|Resurrection-Ascension, Rego Park;
St. Matthias;
Our Lady of Perpetual Help, Richmond Hill;
Catholic Youth Organization Diocesan Chaplain Scouting;
Holy Child Jesus, Richmond Hill;
Saints Simon and Jude;
Our Lady of Angels
|Permanently removed from ministry 5/20/2015
|Huckemeyer, Edward J.
(Deacon)
|12/5/1981
|Most Precious Blood, Astoria
|No longer in ministry-status in process.
|Kayser, George
|5/22/1948
|St. Bartholomew, Elmhurst;
Good Shepherd;
Christ the King, Springfield Gardens;
St. Margaret, Selden; Rockville Centre
|Deceased
|Deceased – 6/3/2010
|Keller, Brian
|5/26/1973
|St. Bonaventure, Jamaica;
St. Jerome;
St. Matthias;
St. Anastasia;
Good Shepherd;
St. Margaret, Middle Village;
St. Pancras
|7/2002 placed on administrative leave
|Lara, James R.
|5/28/1973
|Transfiguration, Brooklyn;
St. Barbara;
Bushwick High School Newman Associate Chaplain;
St. Francis Xavier;
St. John’s University;
Northeast Hispanic Catholic Center;
Post Ordination Studies at University of California, Berkley;
Jesuit School of Theology, Berkley California
|Removed from ministry 1992. Laicized 3/30/2007
|Lukianiuk,
Andrezj
|6/21/1986
|Sacred Heart, Glendale;
Our Lady of Consolation;
Saints Cyril and Methodius;
St. Frances de Chantal;
Guardian Angel, Brooklyn;
St. Rose of Lima, Rockaway Beach;
Our Lady of Czestochowa-St. Casimir
|Permanently removed from ministry 6/23/2011
|Mangini, Charles M.
|6/1/1968
|Nativity Blessed Virgin Mary, Ozone Park;
St. Brendan, BK;
St. Athanasius, BK;
St. Mark, BK
|Removed from ministry 8/11/2003. Laicized 5/25/2007
|Manzo, Francis
|6/2/1962
|Our Lady of the Cenacle, Richmond Hill;
St. Anthony, BK;
Cathedral Prep. Seminary, Brooklyn and Elmhurst;
St. Catharine of Alexandria, BK;
Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Ozone Park
|Permanently removed from ministry 2/20/2003
|Maurer, Edward L.
|5/31/1969
|Holy Innocents, Brooklyn;
Our Lady Queen of Martyrs, Forest Hills;
St. Thomas Aquinas, Flatlands;
St. Stanislaus Kostka, Maspeth;
Christ the King, Springfield Gardens;
St. Joseph, Long Island City
|Permanently removed from ministry 7/22/2002
|Deceased – 8/20/2016
|McCloud, Henry
|5/21/1932
|St. Teresa, Woodside;
St. Raphael, Long Island City;
St. Teresa, Woodside;
Our Lady of Good Counsel, BK;
Our Lady of Guadalupe, BK
|Deceased
|Deceased – 10/2/1979
|McConnin, Robert
|5/26/1973
|St. Therese of Lisieux, Brooklyn;
Our Lady of Angels, BK;
St. Nicholas of Tolentine, Jamaica
|Removed from ministry 2/15/2007
Laicized 04/24/2015
|McElroy, Herbert
|5/26/1934
|St. Peter Claver, Brooklyn;
St. Anthony Oceanside;
St. Francis Cabrini, Brooklyn;
St. Philip Neri, Northport;
St. Mary Magdalene, Springfield Gardens;
Immaculate Conception Brooklyn;
Our Lady of Hope, Middle Village;
St. Malachy, Brooklyn
|Deceased
|Deceased – 1/3/2004
|McLoughlin, John
|5/29/1965
|St Mary’s Nativity, Flushing;
Cathedral Prep Seminary, Elmhurst;
Good Shepherd, Brooklyn;
St. Sebastian, Woodside;
Our Lady of Mercy, Forest Hills
|Deceased
|Deceased – 8/3/1994
|McNicholas, Edward
|5/29/1954
|Our Lady of Lourdes, Queens Village;
United States Air Force;
Christ the King, Springfield Garden
|Permanently removed from ministry May 9, 1994
|Deceased – 8/4/2003
|Minichello, Arthur
|5/26/1973
|St Dominic, Brooklyn;
Fontbonne Hall Academy Chaplain;
St. Rosalia, Brooklyn;
St. Dominic;
Ss. Simon and Jude, BK;
Queen of Peace Residence
|Permanently removed from ministry June 21, 2018
|Morrow, Thomas O.
|5/29/1971
|Our Lady of Refuge, BK;
Catholic Charities; St. Vincent de Paul, BK;
Good Shepherd, BK;
Resurrection/Ascension, Rego Park;
St. Cecilia
|Removed from ministry 12/20/2004
Laicized 1/13/2012
|Mulhall,
Francis X.
|5/31/1947
|St. Thomas Aquinas, Flatlands;
St. Teresa of Avila, BK;
St. Gregory the Great, Bellerose;
St. Teresa, Woodside;
St. Michael, Flushing;
Our Lady Queen of Martyrs, Forest Hills;
St. Thomas Aquinas, Flatlands;
Cathedral Prep Seminary, Elmhurst;
Resurrection/ Ascension, BK
|Removed from ministry 2002
|Deceased – 9/23/2009
|Nohilly, Thomas
|5/16/1981
|St. Agnes, BK;
St. Bernard, BK;
St. Francis Cabrini, BK;
St. Catharine of Alexandria, BK;
St. Rose of Lima, BK
|Removed from ministry 7/22/2002
Laicized 11/25/2011
|Deceased – 1/25/2019
|O’Brien, James T.
|6/1/1963
|St. Thomas Moore/St. Edmund, Breezy Point;
St. Clement Pope, South Ozone Park;
St. Agnes, BK;
Archbishop Molloy High School;
St. Pius X, Rosedale;
St. Teresa of Avila, BK;
Resurrection, BK
|Permanently removed from ministry 2002
|O’Rourke, Thomas J.
|6/1/1963
|Corpus Christi, Woodside;
American Martyrs, Bayside;
The Mary Louis Academy;
Residence at Cathedral College, Douglaston;
St. Mary, Star of the Sea, Brooklyn
|Deceased
|Deceased – 6/11/1998
|Otero, Cornelius
|5/15/1949
|St. Nicholas, BK;
Queen of All Saints;
St. Teresa, Woodside;
St. Joan of Arc, Jackson Heights;
Incardinated to Diocese of Hartford
|Deceased
|Deceased – 1/15/1998
|Petekiewicz, Robert P.
|5/31/1984 (transitional deacon)
|Our Lady of Mount Carmel, BK;
Accepted as Candidate for Diocese of Las Vegas
|Permanently removed from ministry 9/10/2015
|Placa, Stephen
|5/20/1995
|St. Francis de Sales, Belle Harbor;
St. Gregory the Great, Bellerose
|Laicized 11/25/2011
|Prochaski, Adam
|6/1/1968
|St. Stanislaus Bishop & Martyr, Ozone Park;
Holy Cross, Maspeth
|Resigned from ministry October 1994
|Pugliese, Joseph
|5/27/1967
|Our Lady of Miracles, BK;
St. Bernard, BK;
St. Helen, Howard Beach;
St. Francis de Sales, Belle Harbor;
St. Pascal Baylon, Hollis
|Removed from ministry 1996
|Deceased – 5/6/1998
|Purcell, Arthur D.
|5/19/1979
|St. Anne, Flushing;
St. Michael, Flushing;
St. Cecilia, BK;
St. Frances de Chantal, BK;
St. Brendan, BK
|Permanently removed from ministry 8/30/2004
|Raveneau, Ricardo
|6/2/1990
|St. Barbara;
Christ the King;
St. Michael, Sunset Park, BK
|Permanently removed from ministry 4/2/2002
|Russo, James E.
|5/30/1970
|St. Bartholomew, Elmhurst;
St. Thomas the Apostle, Woodhaven;
St. Virgilius, Broad Channel;
Holy Family, Flatlands;
Diocese of St. Petersburg
|Laicized by the Diocese of St. Petersburg, FL on 9/9/2016
|Ryan, Barry J.
|3/27/1976
|St. Mark, BK;
St. Fidelis, College Point;
Military Chaplain
|Removed from ministry 1994. Laicized 10/28/2011
|Salamone, Michael
|4/19/1975
|St. Leo, Corona;
Our Lady of Mercy, Forest Hills;
St. Pancras, Glendale;
Ss. Joachim & Anne, Nursing Home, Coney Island
|Permanently removed from ministry 4/2/2002
|Schuck, Joseph
|6/6/1953
|St. Francis Assisi, Long Island City;
St. Elizabeth, Woodhaven
|Removed from ministry 2003
|Deceased – 4/22/2014
|Sexton, Patrick O.
|5/21/1977
|St. Cecilia, BK;
St. Patrick, Long Island City
|Removed from ministry 6/25/2004. Laicized 4/7/2006
|Sforza, Vincent
|6/3/1961
|St. Michael/ St. Edward, BK;
Holy Name, BK;
St. Rosalia, BK;
St. Lucy, BK;
St. Luke, Whitestone
|Left priesthood in 1975, was laicized 1/14/1977
|Deceased – 2/22/2010
|Sheehan, Daniel J.
|6/2/1979
|Holy Trinity Whitestone;
St. Edmund, BK;
Xavier High School Chaplain;
St. Rosalia, BK;
Our Lady of Grace, BK;
Chaplain of Ozanam Nursing Home;
St. Pancras, Glendale
|Placed on restrictions 2/11/1998. Laicized 2/13/2012
|Sickler, James
|6/7/1952
|St. Frances de Chantal, Wantagh;
Good Shepherd, BK;
St. Pancras, Glendale;
St. Gabriel East Elmhurst;
Blessed Sacrament, Jackson Heights;
St. Rose of Lima, BK;
St. Saviour, BK;
St. Anne, Flushing
|Deceased
|Deceased – 10/13/1996
|Smith, James T.
|6/2/1956
|Our Lady of Grace, Howard Beach;
Holy Trinity, Whitestone;
Our Lady of Hope, Middle Village;
Our Lady of Mount Carmel, Long Island City;
St. Kevin, Flushing
|Removed from ministry in 2002
|Deceased – 01/17/2012
|Stack, George J.
|6/3/1961
|St. Rose of Lima, BK;
Our Lady of Snows, Floral Park;
St. Mary Mother of Jesus, BK;
Cathedral Prep Seminary, Elmhurst;
St. Ephrem, BK;
Sacred Heart, Bayside;
Resurrection-Ascension, BK;
Our Lady of Snows, Floral Park
|Removed from ministry in 2002
|Titone, Robert A.
|5/29/1971
|St. Barbara;
St. Joan of Arc, Jackson Heights;
St. Leo, Corona;
St. Francis of Assisi;
Holy Cross;
St. Anthony/ St. Alphonsus;
St. Gabriel
|Deceased
|Deceased – 08/14/2001
|Vazhappily, Paul
|10/18/1961
|St. Rosalia;
Holy Family, Flatlands;
Ss. Simon & Jude
|Permanently removed from ministry 4/3/2006
|Voiland, George
|6/3/1950
|St. Edmund;
Cathedral College, Douglaston;
Our Lady of Solace;
Corpus Christi, Woodside;
St. Stanislaus Martyr, BK;
St. Mary Star of the Sea, BK;
Most Precious Blood, LIC;
Immaculate Conception Center, Douglaston;
Most Precious Blood, LIC
|Permanently removed from ministry 6/28/2004
|Deceased – 12/04/2012
|Weber, Joseph J.
|5/28/1966
|St. Rose of Lima, BK;
St. Anthony-St. Alphonsus;
Holy Innocents
|Permanently removed from ministry 6/27/2002
|Wicks, Kenneth
|6/1/1963
|Our Lady of Mercy, BK;
Annunciation, BK;
St. Gabriel, BK;
St. Catharine of Genoa, BK;
Transfiguration, Maspeth
|Deceased
|Deceased – 11/20/1993
|Zatarga, George F.
|6/1/1968
|St. Frances de Chantal;
St. Gertrude, Queens;
Bishop Loughlin HS;
Queen of All Saints;
Holy Family, 14th St, BK;
Notre Dame HS, West Haven, CT;
Archbishop Molloy HS;
Corpus Christi, Queens;
St. Clement Pope, S. Ozone Park;
St. Gregory, Bellerose;
Christ the King, Springfield Gardens;
American Martyrs, Bayside
|Removed from ministry 11/30/2007
|Deceased – 08/28/2011
DIOCESE OF BROOKLYN CLERGY WHO WERE DECEASED/OR RESIGNED PRIOR TO A FINDING OF CREDIBILITY.
|Name
|Date of Ordination
|Assignments
|Status
|Brown, Douglas
|6/1/1963
|Epiphany;
St. Paul Center;
Holy Name;
St. Ephrem
|Deceased – 12/10/1996
|Burke, Edward
|6/15/1935
|St. Rose of Lima;
Bishop Loughlin High School Counselor;
Bishop McDonnell High School Counselor;
Fontbonne Academy Counselor;
St. Angela Hall Counselor;
Epiphany;
Presentation;
Holy Family
|Deceased – 12/25/1996
|Conroy, Michael
|6/2/1962
|Our Lady Queen of Martyrs, Forest Hills;
St. Catharine of Alexandria;
St. Virgilius, Broad Channel;
Sacred Heart, Bayside;
St. Thomas Aquinas, Flatlands
|Deceased – 7/3/1995
|Cox, Harold
|4/11/1944
|St. Joseph, Ronkonkoma;
St. Gabriel, BK;
St. Camillus, Rockaway Beach
|Deceased 8/13/1971
|Cross, John (Msgr.)
|6/17/1916
|St. Stephen;
Our Lady of Victory;
St. Patrick, Glen Cove;
Our Lady of Good Counsel;
St. Patrick, Glen Cove;
St. Therese of Lisieux
|Deceased – 4/7/1980
|Denning, Joseph P.
(Bishop)
|5/21/1932
|Cathedral College;
Queen of Angels, Sunnyside;
Our Lady Queen of Martyrs, Forest Hills
|Deceased – 02/12/1990
|Crowley, Lawrence
|6/11/1931
|Holy Rosary;
St. Adalbert;
Resurrection;
St. Sebastian, Woodside;
St. Matthew;
St. Genevieve, Roxbury
|Deceased – 11/9/1974
|Cummings, William
|5/26/1934
|St. Michael;
Our Lady of Miraculous Medal, Ridgewood;
St. Rose of Lima, Rockaway Beach;
St. Martin of Tours;
St. Finbar
|Deceased – 10/14/1985
|Dougherty, Msgr. Thomas David
|6/30/1950
|Ascension, Elmhurst;
Fontbonne Hall Academy;
Bishop McDonnell High School;
Post Ordination Studies at Catholic University of America, Washington, D.C.;
St. Paul, BK;
St. Joseph Faculty House;
St. Athanasius
|Deceased – 12/12/1996
|Gillen, Francis
|5/30/1964
|St. Gertrude;
St. Boniface;
St. Therese of Lisieux;
Sacred Heart, Glendale;
St. Joan of Arc, Jackson Heights;
Our Lady of Guadalupe, Brooklyn
|Deceased – 11/9/1997
|Gotimer, James
|6/6/1953
|Most Holy Trinity;
Cathedral College;
Bishop Reilly HS;
St. Bartholomew
|Deceased – 11/11/2013
|Gowdy, James
|5/30/1959
|St. Camillus, Rockaway Beach;
St. Therese of Lisieux
|Deceased – 7/18/1967
|Hagerty, Thomas
|5/21/1932
|St. Clare, Rosedale;
Hofstra University Chaplain;
Adelphi University Chaplain;
St. Gregory Brooklyn;
St. Saviour
|Deceased – 1/2/1984
|Houston, William
|6/1/1963
|St. Peter Claver, Brooklyn;
St. Pascal Baylon
|Deceased – Feb. 1980
|Kelly, Thomas
|6/7/1941
|Holy Name Mary, Valley Stream;
St. Joseph College;
St. Saviour;
St. Catharine of Alexandria, Brooklyn;
Guardian Angel
|Deceased – 1/16/2011
|King, Michael
|6/1/1957
|St. Peter Claver, Brooklyn;
Holy Rosary, Brooklyn;
Little Flower, Wading River;
St. Mary Mother of Jesus, Brooklyn
|Laicized – 6/1/1974
|Klein, Adolph
|6/11/1949
|St. Barbara;
Our Lady of Grace, Howard Beach;
St. Pancras, Glendale;
St. Aloysius, Ridgewood;
St. Fidelis, College Point;
St. Pancras, Glendale;
St. Catharine of Alexandria
|Deceased – 6/12/1994
|Kraus, Charles
|5/31/1958
|St. Camillus, Rockaway Park;
St. Leo, Corona;
St. Aloysius, Brooklyn;
St. Helen, Howard Beach;
Our Lady of Angels;
St. Charles Borromeo
|Deceased – 5/25/2008
|Lahey, Joseph
|5/22/1948
|St. Mark;
St. Joseph, LIC;
Sacred Heart;
St. Patrick
|Deceased – 3/10/1997
|Loringhitus, John J.
|5/21/1932
|Holy Rosary;
Queen of the Most Holy Rosary, Roosevelt;
St. George;
Annunciation;
Epiphany;
Transfiguration, Maspeth;
St. Mary of the Angels;
St. Joseph Patron;
St. Brigid, Westbury;
Holy Ghost;
St. Joseph, Kings Park;
St. Anthony Hospital Chaplain;
Nativity, BK
|Deceased – 3/13/1966
|McCue, Webster J.
|6/6/1959
|St. Boniface, Brooklyn;
St. Matthew, Brooklyn;
St. Joseph, Long Island City;
St. Finbar, Brooklyn
|Deceased – 10/28/1991
|McGlynn, William
|6/15/1946
|St. Anne, Brentwood;
Nativity;
St. Vincent de Paul;
Notre Dame, New Hyde Park
|Deceased – 6/12/1972
|Osborne, Martin
|6/3/1950
|St. Mark;
Our Lady of Angels, Rego Park;
Our Lady of Loreto, Hempstead
|Deceased – 9/8/2005
|Padian, John
|5/30/1970
|Epiphany;
St. Teresa, Woodside;
Our Lady of Angels;
Ascension, Elmhurst;
St. John Vianney, Flushing;
St. Gabriel the Archangel;
Blessed Sacrament
|Deceased – 10/29/1995
|Petroski, Ronald
|5/30/1970
|St. Francis Xavier, BK;
St. Anastasia, Douglaston
|Deceased – 12/02/1986
|Reilly, Francis
|5/21/1932
|St. Brigid, BK;
St. Frances of Assisi, BK;
Immaculate Conception, BK;
St. Mary Star of the Sea, BK;
Immaculate Conception, Long Island City;
Notre Dame, New Hyde Park;
St. Michael, Flushing;
St. Monica, Jamaica;
St. Mary Mother of Jesus, BK
|Deceased – 1/5/1991
|Rodriguez, Robert
|6/1/1957
|Epiphany, BK;
St. Michael, 4th Ave., BK;
St. Martin of Tours, BK;
St. Teresa, Woodside
|Deceased – 8/30/1981
|Simonetti, Gennaro
|6/11/1938
|St. Joseph Patron Universal Church;
Our Lady of Miracles
|Deceased – 1/16/1998
|Smyth, James P.
|5/30/1931
|St. Anselm;
Holy Innocents;
St. Augustine;
St. Cecilia;
St. Thomas-St. Edmund, Breezy Point;
St. Therese of Lisieux
|Deceased – 9/20/1973
|Soister, John
|3/27/1976
|St. Catharine of Alexandria
|Laicized – 5/25/1994
|Stegman, Raymond
|6/3/1950
|St. Boniface, Elmont;
Curé of Ars, Merrick;
St. Mary of the Isle, Long Beach;
Maria Regina High School, Uniondale;
St. Pius X Prep Seminary, Uniondale;
Our Lady of Perpetual Help, Lindenhurst;
Holy Trinity High School, Hicksville;
St. Gertrude, Bayville;
St. Pius X, Uniondale
|Deceased – 6/9/2000
|Strianese, Frederick
|6/1/1963
|St. John the Evangelist, BK;
St. Dominic, BK;
Sacred Heart-St. Stephen
|Deceased – 5/10/1986
|Stonebridge, John
|6/11/1938
|St. Peter Claver;
Holy Rosary;
Sacred Heart, Glendale
|Deceased – 6/13/2000
|Sullivan, James E.
|6/15/1946
|St. Thomas Aquinas, Flatlands;
Our Lady of Angels;
Nativity BVM, Ozone Park;
St. Mark;
St. Vincent de Paul;
Holy Trinity, Whitestone;
Diocesan Counseling Center
|Deceased – 12/13/2006
|Tahaney, James
|6/1/1963
|St. Mary Mother of Jesus;
St. Patrick;
St. Andrew Apostle;
St. Mary Star of the Sea;
Immaculate Heart of Mary
|Deceased – 11/28/2004
|Thompson, John A.
|3/31/1979
|St. Matthew;
Visitation B.V.M.;
BVM Help of Christians;
Holy Name;
Msgr. McClancy HS;
St. Michael Archangel & St. Edward the Confessor, BK;
St. Elizabeth, Ozone Park;
St. Gertrude
|Laicized – 10/1/2009
|Verrengio, Rocco
|5/30/1970
|St. Rita, LIC;
St. Margaret, Middle Village;
St. Mary Star of the Sea, Far Rockaway;
St. Rita, Brooklyn;
St. John the Evangelist;
St. Mary Star of the Sea, BK;
St. Frances de Chantal;
St. Stanislaus Kostka, Queens;
St. Joan of Arc, Jackson Heights;
Bishop Ford HS;
St. Lucy-St. Patrick, BK;
Holy Rosary, Brooklyn
|Deceased – 7/17/12
|Walsh, Edward
|12/8/1932
|St. Brigid, Westbury;
Our Lady of the Cenacle, Richmond Hill;
St. Catherine of Sienna, St. Albans;
St. Mary, LIC;
Holy Ghost;
St. Vincent Ferrer;
St. Matthias
|Deceased – 10/14/1984
|Wilders, George
|5/30/1970
|St. Michael-St. Edward;
St. Boniface;
St. Michael, Flushing;
St. Gabriel
|Deceased – 7/4/1990
|Wildgruber, Francis
|5/28/1960
|Ss. Joachim and Anne, Queens Village;
Sacred Heart, Glendale;
BVM Help of Christians, Woodside;
Sacred Heart, Adelphi Street
|Deceased – 4/30/2004
|Yander, Benjamin
|6/11/1931
|St. Joseph, Long Island City;
Fourteen Holy Martyrs;
St. Pancras;
Mary Queen of Heaven;
American Martyrs, Bayside
|Deceased – 11/29/1986