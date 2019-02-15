List of Brooklyn Diocese clergy members accused of sexually abusing minors

Abrams, John L. 6/9/1951 Most Holy Trinity;

St. Sylvester;

St. Gregory, BK;

Sacred Heart, Bayside;

St. Patrick, Brooklyn;

St. Frances de Chantal;

Bishop Mugavero Residence, Douglaston Removed from ministry 11/10/2004 Deceased – 7/5/2008

Acciarito, Anthony 2/11/1978 St. Aloysius;

St. Frances de Chantal;

St. Athanasius;

Our Lady of Guadalupe;

Sacred Hearts-St. Stephen Permanently removed from ministry 7/22/2002

Aufiero, Louis 5/29/1965 St. Rita, BK;

St. Francis Xavier;

St. Malachy;

Our Lady of the Miraculous Medal, Ridgewood;

St. Anselm;

Regina Laudis, Connecticut;

Our Lady of the Rock Priory, Washington;

St. Paul the Apostle, Corona;

St. Ephrem;

Holy Family, Flushing;

Parson’s Manor;

Mary Immaculate Hospital;

Holy Family, Flushing Deceased – several allegations before and after death Deceased – 5/24/2015

Authenrieth, William L. 6/2/1962 St. Vincent Ferrer;

Excardinated to the Diocese of Orlando Removed from ministry 1980’s Deceased – 6/24/2015

Bals, John 5/30/1959 Our Lady of Lourdes, Queens Village;

Cathedral College;

Christ the King High School;

St. Thomas More/St. Edmund, Breezy Point;

Our Lady of the Cenacle, Richmond Hill Laicized 10/13/1973 Deceased – August 1995

Bedoya, Hugo F. 5/26/1956 Fourteen Holy Martyrs;

St. John the Baptist;

St. Gerard Majella;

St. Teresa, Woodside;

St. Mary, Long Island City;

St. John Vianney, Flushing Permanently removed from ministry 6/19/2012

Brady, Thomas F. 5/30/1959 St. Edmund;

Cathedral Prep, Brooklyn;

Our Lady of Mount Carmel, Long Island City;

St. Boniface;

St. Camillus, Rockaway Beach;

Good Shepherd Restrictions made 2/25/2012 Deceased – 3/25/2013

Brennan, Edward 6/1/1963 St. Frances de Chantal;

Good Shepherd;

St. Fortunata;

St. Francis Prep High School;

Incarnation, Bellaire;

Good Shepherd;

St. Luke, Whitestone;

Our Lady Queen of Martyrs;

St. Clare;

Immaculate Conception Center, Douglaston Placed on restriction 2/19/1999 Deceased – 1/19/2000

Byrns, Joseph P. 5/31/1969 St. Anastasia, Douglaston;

Mater Christi High School;

St. John’s Prep High School;

St. Andrew Avellino, Flushing;

Holy Cross, Maspeth;

St. Rose of Lima, Brooklyn Removed from ministry 6/25/2004

Laicized 5/18/2013

Callahan, Brian 5/29/1965 St. Michael/St. Edward;

St. Boniface;

St. Catherine of Genoa;

St. Thomas Aquinas, Flatlands Deceased Deceased – 12/15/2003

Capellupo, Francis 5/24/1975 Fourteen Holy Martyrs;

St. Leonard;

St. Michael, Brooklyn;

Independence House;

Our Lady of Lourdes, BK;

Kingsboro Psychiatric Center;

Most Precious Blood, Long Island City;

Our Lady of Lourdes, BK Removed from ministry in 2001.

Laicized 06/04/2012 Deceased – 3/17/2017

Capua, Nicholas J. 6/2/1956 St. Alphonsus;

St. Bernadette;

St. Thomas Aquinas, 4th Avenue;

St. Luke, Whitestone Removed from ministry June 15, 2007 Deceased – 8/2/2010

Coleman, Christopher L. 5/21/1994 St. Rose of Lima, Rockaway Beach;

Blessed Virgin Mary Help of Christians;

St. Joseph College;

Our Lady of Victory;

St. Ann/St. George;

Our Lady of Monserrate-St. Ambrose;

Queen of All Saints;

St. Peter Claver;

St. Martin de Porres Removed from ministry 1/13/2010

Laicized 12/11/2013

Collins, James P. 5/31/1969 St. Michael, Flushing;

Flushing Module Youth Program Moderator;

Catholic Charities;

St. Clare, Rosedale;

Our Lady Queen of Martyrs, Forest Hills;

St. Margaret, Middle Village;

Bishop Kearney High School Chaplain;

St. Thomas Aquinas, Flatlands;

Our Lady of Angels;

St. Columba;

St. Bernard Permanently removed from ministry – 7/22/2002

Connolly, Eugene A. 5/27/1967 St. Agnes;

San Pedro Coronel, Oviedo, Paraguay;

St. Gabriel, BK;

Our Lady of Angels;

Holy Family, 14th Street Removed from ministry 11/30/2004 Deceased – 12/19/2017

Dwyer, John R. 5/27/1967 Bishop McDonnell Camp Chaplain;

St. Gregory, Bellerose;

St. James Pro-Cathedral;

Cathedral Prep, Elmhurst;

St. Vincent de Paul;

St. Martin of Tours;

Diocese of Venice, Florida;

Our Lady of the Angelus, Rego Park;

Queen of Angels, Sunnyside;

Saints Peter and Paul Permanently removed from ministry 7/1/2002

Failla, Anthony 6/2/1956 Holy Family, Flatlands;

Tilden High School Newman Club Chaplain;

St. Mary Star of the Sea;

John Jay High School Newman Club Chaplain;

Long Island College Hospital Nursing School Chaplain;

St. Brendan High School Instructor;

Saints Michael and Edward;

St. Boniface;

St. Finbar Permanently removed from ministry 11/14/2002 Deceased – 3/31/2018

Ferraro, Romano J. 5/28/1960 St. Joseph Patron;

St. Rosalia;

St. Lucy;

Holy Family, Flatlands;

US Navy Chaplain;

St. Rose of Lima, Rockaway Beach;

St. Francis Xavier;

St. Aloysius;

Diocese of Metuchen Removed from ministry 1988

Laicized 12/16/2011

Incarcerated for life

Ferro, Robert 5/26/1973 St. Mary, Flushing;

St. Thomas the Apostle, Woodhaven;

St. Ephrem;

St. Mel, Flushing;

Our Lady of Guadalupe;

St. Mel, Flushing Removed from ministry 9/23/2003 Deceased – 5/21/2004

Finger, William 6/2/1962 Mary Queen of Heaven;

St. Catherine of Sienna, St. Albans;

St. Mary Star of the Sea, Far Rockaway;

Kings County Hospital Center Chaplain;

Creedmoor Psych Center Chaplain Laicized 01/02/2002

Frost, James I. 1/24/1976 St. Sebastian, Woodside;

Holy Innocents;

St. Mark;

St. John’s University;

St. Sebastian, Woodside;

St. Raphael, Long Island City Permanently removed from ministry 7/22/2002

Gallo, Vincent 5/28/1960 Blessed Virgin Mary Help of Christians;

St. Mary Magdalene, Springfield Gardens;

Our Lady of Good Counsel;

Sacred Hearts-St. Stephen;

St. Vincent Ferrer;

St. Thomas the Apostle, Woodhaven;

Blessed Sacrament, BK;

St. Bernard;

St. Pancras, Glendale Permanently Removed from ministry 6/26/2018

Guiry, Robert 5/28/1960 Queen of All Saints;

St. Raphael, Long Island City;

St. Thomas the Apostle, Woodhaven;

St. John’s Professor;

Our Lady of Perpetual Help, Richmond Hill Left priesthood in 1991, Laicized 6/24/2006

Hassan, Joseph 6/3/1961 Our Lady of Solace;

Queen of All Saints;

Our Lady of Hope Laicized 06/11/1976

Hauser, John 5/29/1971 Resurrection-Ascension, Rego Park;

St. Matthias;

Our Lady of Perpetual Help, Richmond Hill;

Catholic Youth Organization Diocesan Chaplain Scouting;

Holy Child Jesus, Richmond Hill;

Saints Simon and Jude;

Our Lady of Angels Permanently removed from ministry 5/20/2015

Huckemeyer, Edward J.

(Deacon) 12/5/1981 Most Precious Blood, Astoria No longer in ministry-status in process.

Kayser, George 5/22/1948 St. Bartholomew, Elmhurst;

Good Shepherd;

Christ the King, Springfield Gardens;

St. Margaret, Selden; Rockville Centre Deceased Deceased – 6/3/2010

Keller, Brian 5/26/1973 St. Bonaventure, Jamaica;

St. Jerome;

St. Matthias;

St. Anastasia;

Good Shepherd;

St. Margaret, Middle Village;

St. Pancras 7/2002 placed on administrative leave

Lara, James R. 5/28/1973 Transfiguration, Brooklyn;

St. Barbara;

Bushwick High School Newman Associate Chaplain;

St. Francis Xavier;

St. John’s University;

Northeast Hispanic Catholic Center;

Post Ordination Studies at University of California, Berkley;

Jesuit School of Theology, Berkley California Removed from ministry 1992. Laicized 3/30/2007

Lukianiuk,

Andrezj 6/21/1986 Sacred Heart, Glendale;

Our Lady of Consolation;

Saints Cyril and Methodius;

St. Frances de Chantal;

Guardian Angel, Brooklyn;

St. Rose of Lima, Rockaway Beach;

Our Lady of Czestochowa-St. Casimir Permanently removed from ministry 6/23/2011

Mangini, Charles M. 6/1/1968 Nativity Blessed Virgin Mary, Ozone Park;

St. Brendan, BK;

St. Athanasius, BK;

St. Mark, BK Removed from ministry 8/11/2003. Laicized 5/25/2007

Manzo, Francis 6/2/1962 Our Lady of the Cenacle, Richmond Hill;

St. Anthony, BK;

Cathedral Prep. Seminary, Brooklyn and Elmhurst;

St. Catharine of Alexandria, BK;

Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Ozone Park Permanently removed from ministry 2/20/2003

Maurer, Edward L. 5/31/1969 Holy Innocents, Brooklyn;

Our Lady Queen of Martyrs, Forest Hills;

St. Thomas Aquinas, Flatlands;

St. Stanislaus Kostka, Maspeth;

Christ the King, Springfield Gardens;

St. Joseph, Long Island City Permanently removed from ministry 7/22/2002 Deceased – 8/20/2016

McCloud, Henry 5/21/1932 St. Teresa, Woodside;

St. Raphael, Long Island City;

St. Teresa, Woodside;

Our Lady of Good Counsel, BK;

Our Lady of Guadalupe, BK Deceased Deceased – 10/2/1979

McConnin, Robert 5/26/1973 St. Therese of Lisieux, Brooklyn;

Our Lady of Angels, BK;

St. Nicholas of Tolentine, Jamaica Removed from ministry 2/15/2007

Laicized 04/24/2015

McElroy, Herbert 5/26/1934 St. Peter Claver, Brooklyn;

St. Anthony Oceanside;

St. Francis Cabrini, Brooklyn;

St. Philip Neri, Northport;

St. Mary Magdalene, Springfield Gardens;

Immaculate Conception Brooklyn;

Our Lady of Hope, Middle Village;

St. Malachy, Brooklyn Deceased Deceased – 1/3/2004

McLoughlin, John 5/29/1965 St Mary’s Nativity, Flushing;

Cathedral Prep Seminary, Elmhurst;

Good Shepherd, Brooklyn;

St. Sebastian, Woodside;

Our Lady of Mercy, Forest Hills Deceased Deceased – 8/3/1994

McNicholas, Edward 5/29/1954 Our Lady of Lourdes, Queens Village;

United States Air Force;

Christ the King, Springfield Garden Permanently removed from ministry May 9, 1994 Deceased – 8/4/2003

Minichello, Arthur 5/26/1973 St Dominic, Brooklyn;

Fontbonne Hall Academy Chaplain;

St. Rosalia, Brooklyn;

St. Dominic;

Ss. Simon and Jude, BK;

Queen of Peace Residence Permanently removed from ministry June 21, 2018

Morrow, Thomas O. 5/29/1971 Our Lady of Refuge, BK;

Catholic Charities; St. Vincent de Paul, BK;

Good Shepherd, BK;

Resurrection/Ascension, Rego Park;

St. Cecilia Removed from ministry 12/20/2004

Laicized 1/13/2012

Mulhall,

Francis X. 5/31/1947 St. Thomas Aquinas, Flatlands;

St. Teresa of Avila, BK;

St. Gregory the Great, Bellerose;

St. Teresa, Woodside;

St. Michael, Flushing;

Our Lady Queen of Martyrs, Forest Hills;

St. Thomas Aquinas, Flatlands;

Cathedral Prep Seminary, Elmhurst;

Resurrection/ Ascension, BK Removed from ministry 2002 Deceased – 9/23/2009

Nohilly, Thomas 5/16/1981 St. Agnes, BK;

St. Bernard, BK;

St. Francis Cabrini, BK;

St. Catharine of Alexandria, BK;

St. Rose of Lima, BK Removed from ministry 7/22/2002

Laicized 11/25/2011 Deceased – 1/25/2019

O’Brien, James T. 6/1/1963 St. Thomas Moore/St. Edmund, Breezy Point;

St. Clement Pope, South Ozone Park;

St. Agnes, BK;

Archbishop Molloy High School;

St. Pius X, Rosedale;

St. Teresa of Avila, BK;

Resurrection, BK Permanently removed from ministry 2002

O’Rourke, Thomas J. 6/1/1963 Corpus Christi, Woodside;

American Martyrs, Bayside;

The Mary Louis Academy;

Residence at Cathedral College, Douglaston;

St. Mary, Star of the Sea, Brooklyn Deceased Deceased – 6/11/1998

Otero, Cornelius 5/15/1949 St. Nicholas, BK;

Queen of All Saints;

St. Teresa, Woodside;

St. Joan of Arc, Jackson Heights;

Incardinated to Diocese of Hartford Deceased Deceased – 1/15/1998

Petekiewicz, Robert P. 5/31/1984 (transitional deacon) Our Lady of Mount Carmel, BK;

Accepted as Candidate for Diocese of Las Vegas Permanently removed from ministry 9/10/2015

Placa, Stephen 5/20/1995 St. Francis de Sales, Belle Harbor;

St. Gregory the Great, Bellerose Laicized 11/25/2011

Prochaski, Adam 6/1/1968 St. Stanislaus Bishop & Martyr, Ozone Park;

Holy Cross, Maspeth Resigned from ministry October 1994

Pugliese, Joseph 5/27/1967 Our Lady of Miracles, BK;

St. Bernard, BK;

St. Helen, Howard Beach;

St. Francis de Sales, Belle Harbor;

St. Pascal Baylon, Hollis Removed from ministry 1996 Deceased – 5/6/1998

Purcell, Arthur D. 5/19/1979 St. Anne, Flushing;

St. Michael, Flushing;

St. Cecilia, BK;

St. Frances de Chantal, BK;

St. Brendan, BK Permanently removed from ministry 8/30/2004

Raveneau, Ricardo 6/2/1990 St. Barbara;

Christ the King;

St. Michael, Sunset Park, BK Permanently removed from ministry 4/2/2002

Russo, James E. 5/30/1970 St. Bartholomew, Elmhurst;

St. Thomas the Apostle, Woodhaven;

St. Virgilius, Broad Channel;

Holy Family, Flatlands;

Diocese of St. Petersburg Laicized by the Diocese of St. Petersburg, FL on 9/9/2016

Ryan, Barry J. 3/27/1976 St. Mark, BK;

St. Fidelis, College Point;

Military Chaplain Removed from ministry 1994. Laicized 10/28/2011

Salamone, Michael 4/19/1975 St. Leo, Corona;

Our Lady of Mercy, Forest Hills;

St. Pancras, Glendale;

Ss. Joachim & Anne, Nursing Home, Coney Island Permanently removed from ministry 4/2/2002

Schuck, Joseph 6/6/1953 St. Francis Assisi, Long Island City;

St. Elizabeth, Woodhaven Removed from ministry 2003 Deceased – 4/22/2014

Sexton, Patrick O. 5/21/1977 St. Cecilia, BK;

St. Patrick, Long Island City Removed from ministry 6/25/2004. Laicized 4/7/2006

Sforza, Vincent 6/3/1961 St. Michael/ St. Edward, BK;

Holy Name, BK;

St. Rosalia, BK;

St. Lucy, BK;

St. Luke, Whitestone Left priesthood in 1975, was laicized 1/14/1977 Deceased – 2/22/2010

Sheehan, Daniel J. 6/2/1979 Holy Trinity Whitestone;

St. Edmund, BK;

Xavier High School Chaplain;

St. Rosalia, BK;

Our Lady of Grace, BK;

Chaplain of Ozanam Nursing Home;

St. Pancras, Glendale Placed on restrictions 2/11/1998. Laicized 2/13/2012

Sickler, James 6/7/1952 St. Frances de Chantal, Wantagh;

Good Shepherd, BK;

St. Pancras, Glendale;

St. Gabriel East Elmhurst;

Blessed Sacrament, Jackson Heights;

St. Rose of Lima, BK;

St. Saviour, BK;

St. Anne, Flushing Deceased Deceased – 10/13/1996

Smith, James T. 6/2/1956 Our Lady of Grace, Howard Beach;

Holy Trinity, Whitestone;

Our Lady of Hope, Middle Village;

Our Lady of Mount Carmel, Long Island City;

St. Kevin, Flushing Removed from ministry in 2002 Deceased – 01/17/2012

Stack, George J. 6/3/1961 St. Rose of Lima, BK;

Our Lady of Snows, Floral Park;

St. Mary Mother of Jesus, BK;

Cathedral Prep Seminary, Elmhurst;

St. Ephrem, BK;

Sacred Heart, Bayside;

Resurrection-Ascension, BK;

Our Lady of Snows, Floral Park Removed from ministry in 2002

Titone, Robert A. 5/29/1971 St. Barbara;

St. Joan of Arc, Jackson Heights;

St. Leo, Corona;

St. Francis of Assisi;

Holy Cross;

St. Anthony/ St. Alphonsus;

St. Gabriel Deceased Deceased – 08/14/2001

Vazhappily, Paul 10/18/1961 St. Rosalia;

Holy Family, Flatlands;

Ss. Simon & Jude Permanently removed from ministry 4/3/2006

Voiland, George 6/3/1950 St. Edmund;

Cathedral College, Douglaston;

Our Lady of Solace;

Corpus Christi, Woodside;

St. Stanislaus Martyr, BK;

St. Mary Star of the Sea, BK;

Most Precious Blood, LIC;

Immaculate Conception Center, Douglaston;

Most Precious Blood, LIC Permanently removed from ministry 6/28/2004 Deceased – 12/04/2012

Weber, Joseph J. 5/28/1966 St. Rose of Lima, BK;

St. Anthony-St. Alphonsus;

Holy Innocents Permanently removed from ministry 6/27/2002

Wicks, Kenneth 6/1/1963 Our Lady of Mercy, BK;

Annunciation, BK;

St. Gabriel, BK;

St. Catharine of Genoa, BK;

Transfiguration, Maspeth Deceased Deceased – 11/20/1993