Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — It’s been more than a decade since “Kim Possible” aired. Disney Channel has taken the beloved animated series and turned it into a real-life Disney Channel Original Movie.

Oji chats with the stars of the movie, Sadie Stanley and Sean Giambrone about the characters’ roles and friendship.

Catch “Kim Possible” on Disney Channel and DisneyNOW Friday at 8 p.m.