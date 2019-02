FAR ROCKAWAY, Queens — Crews battle a fire that broke out at an apartment building in Far Rockaway early Friday.

Authorities received a call about the blaze at a five-story building at 15-02 Mott Ave. shortly before 2:30 a.m.

The fire started on the second floor of the building and spread up to the fifth floor, according to fire officials.

About 138 firefighters and 33 units arrived at the scene, fire officials said.

No injuries were immediately reported.