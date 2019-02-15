Father, 4 daughters dead after northern New York house fire

WATERTOWN, N.Y — Police say a man and four daughters from 4 to 14 years old have died after fire tore through a home in northern New York.

Watertown fire officials tell television station WWNY on Friday that 38-year-old Aaron Bodah and his daughters Skylar and Erin died Thursday and Alexa and Merissa died Friday morning.

A fifth daughter, 13-year-old Hailey Bodah, escaped the burning home around 1:30 a.m. Thursday and ran to neighbors for help. She’s listed in good condition at a Syracuse hospital.

Investigators said it appears the fire started in the kitchen where pots were left on the electric stove. They said smoke detectors had no batteries.

Authorities say Aaron Bodah’s brother also lived in the house but was at work when the fire started.

