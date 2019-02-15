British tourist with Alzheimer’s goes missing in Times Square

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TIMES SQUARE, Manhattan -- Police are looking for help in locating a British tourist who was last seen in Times Square on Valentine's Day.

John Tench, 67, of North Umberlend, England, and his wife left the Hilton Garden Inn on 790 8th Ave., to go sightseeing just after 10 p.m. Thursday

When they stopped in front of 1567 Broadway to watch street performers, Tench disappeared.

Tench, who suffers from Alzheimer's, is described as approximately 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighing 180 pounds, medium build, salt and pepper hair with a salt and pepper mustache.

He was last seen wearing a black hat, a black hooded toggle jacket, blue jeans and brown boots.

Anyone with information in regard to this missing is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, on Twitter @NYPDTips or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.

All calls are strictly confidential.