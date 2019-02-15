Amazon is welcome to boost its already large footprint in NJ after NYC HQ-2 pullout, state leaders say

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TETERBORO, N.J. -- Across Hollister Road from the Jersey College School of Nursing here is a warehouse whose size is almost exactly the same as a block in Manhattan's urban grid: 5.5 acres.

The warehouse is the newest of Amazon's so-called fulfillment centers, one of eight in operation in the Garden State alone, with another set to open later this year in Burlington County.

Amazon employs more than 16,000 people in New Jersey -- more than triple the number currently employed by the corporate giant in New York City.

On the first full day after Amazon scrapped its plans to open its second headquarters in the Big Apple, New Jersey made it very clear that it wants as many of the company's jobs as possible to be added west of the Hudson.

"The message to them both privately and publicly," said New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy at a news conference in Paterson early Friday afternoon, is that "the reasons they looked at Newark [as another second headquarters location] has only become more compelling."

Newark had been on the list of 20 finalist cities for Amazon HQ-2, as it's called. Arlington, Virginia and New York ended up being the winners of Amazon's search. They were supposed to split HQ-2 responsibilities, but with Amazon now having pulled out of the deal with New York, Arlington will get the lion's share of the second headquarters jobs, and Nashville, Tennessee will also pick up the high-tech, high-paying jobs.

Murphy said that tax incentives that the State of New Jersey and the City of Newark had offered, totaling $7 billion, were still available, and that he'd encouraged Amazon to move more higher paying jobs to the Garden State.