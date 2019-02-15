Amazon fires NYC: Scott Stringer on what deal could have meant and why it failed

This week, Amazon canceled plans to build an expansive second headquarters in Long Island City that would have brought 25,000 jobs to New York City.

While many New Yorkers supported the plan, there was also massive opposition from some state and local politicians, as well as Queens residents, who felt the deal was made in the dark, with little transparency, particularly in regard to $3 billion in tax incentives offered to Amazon by the city and state.

Many also felt the large corporate presence would strain the resources of the community and the city’s already troubled transit system.

We hear from NYC Comptroller Scott Stringer on what the deal would have meant for New Yorkers, why it failed and how it could have been handled to benefit both the city and the tech giant.

Stringer also addresses other issues the city is grappling with including problems within the MTA, the crisis in NYCHA, controversial comments made by City Council member Ruben Diaz Sr. and whether he will run for mayor in the next election.