Watch live: Mom hears late son’s heartbeat during Valentine’s visit from NJ organ recipient

BOCA RATON, FL — Donna Kent was nervous and excited on Valentine’s Day, in the hours leading up to her first meeting with the New Jersey man who received her late son’s heart.

She had a stethoscope ready in the family’s Boca Raton condo, so she could hear the strong heartbeat in Sean Moynihan’s chest.

Moynihan, 58, spent his career in New Jersey saving lives as an Emergency Medical Technician.

Last August 9th, his life was saved, when 35-year-old Sandor Szabo, Donna’s son, died after a violent incident in Queens, New York.

That’s when the wheels were initially set in motion for an eventual meeting between a grieving mother and the father of two who got a second chance at life, because of a younger man’s death.

Last Aug. 4, Sandor Szabo, a successful marketing executive working for “What If?” digital, which is based in New Jersey, was attending his stepsister’s wedding in Long Island City.

Szabo was living in Boca Raton, yet he was well known and well regarded by his fellow workers at the media company.

In the early hours of Sunday, Aug. 5, Szabo was looking for his Uber ride in Queens.

He’d had quite a bit to drink at the wedding and was frustrated looking for the car.

Some people said Szabo was banging on cars, but video Kent saw from the Queens District Attorney’s Office didn’t back up that story.

Szabo was standing at a 29th Street intersection when a white BMW driven by Jamill Jones backed up and parked.

Jones is an assistant basketball coach at Wake Forest University in North Carolina.

“All present said there was no question that Jones exited his vehicle with such aggression and speed that it was shocking,” Kent said. “Jones just clocked him so hard my son’s teeth went through his lip.”

Szabo fell and slammed his head on the curb, suffering a catastrophic brain injury.

Jones left the scene within minutes.

Sandor Szabo was declared brain dead on Tuesday, Aug. 7, but he was kept alive two days, so his organs could be harvested.

His heart, lungs, pancreas, kidneys and liver went to four recipients in the New York metropolitan area.

“The thing that makes us strongest is knowing Sandor is living by helping other people,” Szabo’s mother said in December, when she came to New York for a court hearing.

Jamill Jones turned himself in to Queens police on the same day, August 9th, that Szabo’s organs were transplanted into the recipients.

Donna Kent is angry that Jones is being charged with 3rd degree assault, a misdemeanor, for a punch that ended her son’s life.

Yet Sandor’s mom was hopeful she would be able to meet some of the organ recipients one day.

She was overjoyed when she heard from Sean Moynihan, the man who has Sandor’s heart.

The two made plans to meet on Valentine’s Day for the first time in Boca Raton, where Sandor used to live.

What a beautiful, symbolic day for a holiday that’s filled with hearts and flowers.

Moynihan’s family was invited to stay at the condo where Sandor lived with his brother.

A stethoscope was secured, so Donna Kent could hear her late son’s heartbeat in Moynihan’s chest.